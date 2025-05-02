UNIQLO Adds New Akamai T-Shirt to PEACE FOR ALL Collection

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, is pleased to announce the launch of a new T-shirt design in UNIQLO’s PEACE FOR ALL collection, UNIQLO’s charity T-shirt project. After an incredible response to UNIQLO’s charity T-shirt project, UNIQLO was inspired to team up with Akamai again—this time for a brand-new design. The second T-shirt in the collection drops globally on Friday, June 20.

Design message

More than 25 years ago, Akamai helped make the internet we know today possible. This shirt’s design is a callback to those early days of life online. The light tan color is a reference to the “beige box” plastic casings that housed the early internet computers, and the heart on the front represents how the internet has been used for good all over the world. On the back of the T-shirt is real code. It’s a reference to Linux, the open-source language of the internet. This common language unites Akamai with the world’s top brands and the people they serve, as we work together toward a vision of a safer and more connected world.

“We’re honored to once again be part of the PEACE FOR ALL project,” said Kim Salem-Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Akamai. “Our mission to power and protect life online inspires us to help create a safer, more connected world—and we’re truly grateful for the continued partnership that supports this vision. Through this project, we’re proud to share a message of peace, expressed through the universal language of fashion.”

About UNIQLO’s PEACE FOR ALL project

UNIQLO’s PEACE FOR ALL project, launched in June 2022, features graphic T-shirts with designs that express a wish for peace, which are provided voluntarily by contributors who have close ties to UNIQLO and support the aim of “taking action with a desire for world peace.” All profits from sales of PEACE FOR ALL T-shirts are donated to international humanitarian organizations, including UNHCR (the UN refugee agency), Plan International, and Save the Children. More than 6.6 million shirts have been sold globally, raising more than US$12.8 million in donations as of January 2025. The funds raised are provided to partner organizations for emergency humanitarian assistance, to protect the lives of displaced people around the world, and to support children who are facing difficult circumstances due to conflict or other issues.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

