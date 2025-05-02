VinFast signed US$190 million syndicated loan for its automobile plant in Indonesia

VF 3 – the newest VinFast’s EV in Indonesia.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 May 2025

Under the terms of the agreement, BNI will be the lead arranger of the financing and will handle the underwriting for the syndicated loan of IDR 1.85 trillion. This loan is intended to finance the construction of PT VinFast Automobile Indonesia’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

Of the total syndicated loan facility of IDR 1.85 trillion (equivalent to approximately US$110 million), BNI will finance IDR 1.51 trillion (equivalent to approximately US$90 million), with the remainder to be provided by Maybank.

On top of that, the parties will proceed with the additional US$80 million extension facility.

Previously, VinFast and BNI executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaborative investment, development, and provision of financial solutions to bolster VinFast’s green ecosystem in Indonesia. This initiative aims to facilitate a seamless green transition for Indonesian consumers, enabling easier adoption of electric vehicles.

Mr. Agung Prabowo, Director Wholesale and International Banking BNI stated: “This financing underscores BNI’s firm commitment to fostering the green transportation transition in Indonesia. We hold a strong conviction in VinFast’s pioneering vision, their dedication to innovation, and the significant potential of VinFast and the broader electric vehicle industry. The proactive engagement of financial institutions in channeling investment capital towards the EV sector, particularly through strategic collaborations with promising BEV manufacturers such as VinFast, will be a crucial catalyst, driving Indonesia’s progress towards achieving its objectives for a green and sustainable economy.”

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, commented: “We are honored to receive the robust support of Indonesia’s leading financial institutions, BNI and Maybank. We firmly believe this will be a vital catalyst for VinFast’s expansion in Indonesia, continuously enhancing our global production capabilities to meet the ever-increasing demand for the electric vehicle transition. VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Indonesia will not only deliver smart, eco-friendly mobility solutions, but also create jobs and support the growth of Indonesia’s electric vehicle industry.”

In July 2024, VinFast broke ground on its electric vehicle assembly plant in Subang, with operations planned to commence in the second half of 2025. This strategically positioned facility is projected to become a pivotal manufacturing hub for VinFast’s EVs, serving both Indonesian and export markets, while simultaneously bolstering the local automotive industry’s supply chain.

Furthermore, VinFast is steadily solidifying its position and expanding its footprint in Indonesia through the launch and delivery of a diverse portfolio of all-electric vehicles, including RHD variant of VF 3, VF 5, and VF e34 models. VinFast is also scaling its dealership and service network across Indonesia, along with providing attractive sales and after-sales policies for early adopters. Collaborating with strategic partners such as the all-electric taxi operator Green SM and global charging infrastructure developer V-GREEN, VinFast is actively cultivating a comprehensive “For a Green Future” ecosystem throughout Indonesia.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/

About BNI

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI), one of Indonesia’s leading banks, is committed to providing various financial solutions for individuals and supporting business growth and success domestically and globally. With a dedication to building long-term partnerships, BNI offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including capital loans, trade finance, cash management, project financing, and treasury.

BNI also supports Indonesian companies in expanding their global reach while assisting multinational corporations in entering the Indonesian market.

Learn more at: https://www.bni.co.id/