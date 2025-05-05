NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 5th

Warren Buffett told investors over the weekend at the company’s annual meeting that he is going to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) at the end of this year. Buffet will remain as chairman with Greg Abel replacing him as CEO.

Stocks are pointing to a lower open early Monday after the S&P 500 extended its win streak Friday to the longest stretch of consecutive gains in just over two decades.

The Federal Reserve will deliver a decision on interest rates Wednesday and the central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs steady.

