Thomson Reuters Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire TimeBase

SYDNEY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thomson Reuters Corporation (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TimeBase, a leading provider of Australian legislative solutions, for $6.5 million cash.

Founded in 1994, TimeBase is a leading provider of Australian legislative information, offering a comprehensive platform for legal professionals to find, search, track, and understand legislation. TimeBase has 11 employees, and its solutions are used by hundreds of customers, including corporate legal teams, government departments, academic institutions, and more than half of Australia’s top law firms.

“Thomson Reuters is committed to serving its customers with cutting-edge technology, trusted content, and human expertise needed to elevate the way professionals work. And, at the core of legal professionals’ ability to confidently make complex decisions is access to the most current and accurate content,” said Vishal Bali, managing director of Asia and Emerging Markets. “We believe the acquisition of TimeBase will accelerate and expand our market potential for these offerings for customers in Australia.”

“For the last thirty years, TimeBase has prided itself in being an innovative, trusted provider of Australian legislative solutions, delivering extraordinary services that give our customers the edge in their legislation research,” said Vanessa Morris, CEO of TimeBase. “By joining Thomson Reuters, it will allow us to advance our mission by providing our best-in-class content to their customer base, while exploring new opportunities to integrate generative AI capabilities at a greater pace for our customers.”

Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2025.

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

TimeBase has been the relied upon source for Australian legislative information for three decades by equipping customers with the tools and information necessary to navigate the complex and dynamic legal and regulatory landscape in Australia and New Zealand.

