Tuna eco claims put to the test: how to buy sustainably

A new University of Tasmania (UTAS) report commissioned by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) scores canned tuna brands against ACCC Principles for Environmental Claims.

New YouGov survey shows canned tuna consumption is rising: 78% of Aussies now say they purchase canned tuna compared to 72% in 2023. Gen Z, Millennials, and young families are driving the increase.

SYDNEY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australians are being urged to check their cans and look beyond the label of their favourite tuna brands. A new academic study by the University of Tasmania and fresh insights from YouGov reveal which brands deliver on environmental claims — and which fall short.

In a combined report released on World Tuna Day, canned tuna is a pantry staple for 78% of Australians, yet many shoppers remain in the dark about how it’s sourced. The Greenwashing in the Tuna Industry report is the first to assess 14 popular brands against the ACCC’s guidelines for environmental claims, uncovering widespread issues like vague language, omitted details, and a lack of verified evidence.

With the ACCC cracking down on greenwashing, the findings are timely: while 79% of Australians say they try to buy sustainable tuna, only 15% look for independently verified ecolabels like the blue Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) tick, leaving many vulnerable to misleading marketing.

“Without third-party verification, there’s no way to know if tuna comes from healthy, well-managed fisheries — or from sources that contribute to overfishing and habitat damage,” said Anne Gabriel, MSC Program Director, Oceania.

Brands such as Coles, John West, The Stock Merchant, Little Tuna, Walker’s Tuna and Safcol stood out for clear, transparent sustainability messaging aligned with ACCC guidelines. Notably, those carrying MSC certification scored higher overall.

“Our analysis shows independent certification isn’t just helpful — it’s essential,” said lead researcher Associate Professor Dan Daugaard. “Brands with verified claims are more likely to meet standards and earn consumer trust.”

With over half the world’s wild tuna catch now MSC certified, the best way to be sure your seafood supports sustainable fishing is to look for the blue MSC label.

As Gabriel noted, “This is bigger than just what’s in the can. Every purchase is a chance to protect our oceans and support the UN Sustainable Development Goals for life below water and responsible consumption.”