Born for Gaming: Brook Saviortop Gaming Laptop Cooler Launches!

TAIPEI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the rapid advancement of gaming laptop performance, more users are turning to notebooks for demanding tasks like 3A gaming, video editing, and streaming. Brook proudly introduces the Saviortop Gaming Laptop Cooler— a gaming-focused cooling solution designed to unlock the full potential of entry- to mid-tier gaming laptops. This external laptop cooling pad not only stabilizes system performance but also helps prolong device life and eliminate gameplay disruptions caused by heat.



Brook Saviortop Gaming Laptop Cooler

Powerful Thermal Performance

The Saviortop laptop fan is equipped with a high-speed 3500RPM turbo fan and Brook’s exclusive memory foam airflow sealing ring. This unique structure increases airflow pressure and locks the airflow path directly onto the laptop’s thermal output zones. In real-world tests, the Saviortop reduces CPU/GPU temperatures by up to 20°C, keeping frame rates stable and gameplay smooth even under maximum load.

Broad Compatibility – The Best Laptop Cooling Pad for 17″ Models and Beyond

Saviortop is engineered as a 17 laptop cooling pad, compatible with laptops from 10″ to 19″. It offers a secure fit for large gaming laptops such as the MSI GE series, ROG Strix, GIGABYTE AORUS, and more — without edge obstruction or wobble.

A Versatile Cooling Pad Built for Gamers

Ergonomic dual-angle stand to relieve shoulder and neck strain during extended sessions

Three USB expansion ports + Type-C power input for clean, convenient setups

Six customizable RGB lighting modes for immersive ambiance

Patented adjustable stand angle for viewing comfort and placement stability

The Brook Saviortop Gaming Laptop Cooler is more than just an accessory — it’s your trusted laptop cooling solution for smoother, longer, and cooler gaming. Designed for today’s most demanding workloads, it upgrades system thermal efficiency, revitalizes older laptops, and mitigates the overheating and throttling common in modern systems.

Purchase Information:

Brook Shop: https://brook.gg/SaviortopOfficialStore

http://www.brookaccessory.com