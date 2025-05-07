Empowering India’s Future: Sungrow Drives Environmental Action and Community Growth

GURUGRAM, India, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and rural development through its flagship tree plantation initiative. This program forms an integral part of the company’s broader mission to drive sustainable growth across India.



Sungrow Drives Environmental Action and Community Growth

Restoring Green Cover, Reviving Livelihoods

Since 2021, Sungrow India has collaborated with the Sankalp Taru Foundation to implement the Rural Livelihood Plantation Program, promoting sustainable agroforestry practices among underserved farming communities. Over the past four years, the initiative has resulted in the plantation of 7,462 trees across 16 Indian states, focusing on fruit-bearing species that enrich biodiversity while providing long-term income opportunities for farmers.

In FY2024–25, an additional 2,400 saplings were planted. These trees are projected to sequester over 1,000 tonnes of CO₂, generate more than 2,100 tonnes of oxygen, and produce approximately 50 tonnes of fruit annually, directly benefiting farming households. The program’s estimated economic impact exceeds INR 4 million, showcasing its dual benefit for the environment and rural livelihoods. “Our partnership with Sankalp Taru is a testament to how clean energy companies can drive ecological restoration while directly supporting rural communities,” said Sunil Badesra, Country Head of Sungrow India.

Empowering Education Through Clean Energy

In addition to its environmental efforts, Sungrow India is advancing access to education and clean energy through a series of impactful community programs:

This March, the company partnered with the Energy Swaraj Foundation to distribute 200 solar-powered study lamps to students in off-grid areas of rural Maharashtra, supporting uninterrupted evening study and eliminating dependence on kerosene lighting.

In collaboration with Enerbiz and the Asha Deep Foundation, Sungrow helped install a 20kW rooftop solar plant at a school for underprivileged children in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, reducing electricity costs and fostering awareness of renewable energy.

The company also hosted a solar masterclass at the TERI School of Advanced Studies in New Delhi, offering graduate students practical insights into solar plant design, inverter technology, and India’s clean energy transition.

Looking Ahead: Powering a Greener, Inclusive Future

“Our work goes beyond technology — it ‘ s about nurturing ecosystems, supporting livelihoods, and growing together with the communities we serve,” said Sunil Badesra. “We believe in a future where clean energy and shared prosperity go hand in hand, and we are proud to play our part in making that future a reality.”

With every tree planted, every student supported, and every village empowered, Sungrow India is lighting the path toward a greener, more inclusive India.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world’s most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.