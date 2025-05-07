Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to Host “Beyond 5G ready showcase” at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, from May 26 to June 3

– Opportunity for Simulated Experience of Communications in Outer Space, Sea, Virtual Space, etc. beyond Previous Limits –

OSAKA, Japan and TOKYO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Beyond 5G ready showcase” Event Office has announced that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (hereinafter the “MIC”) will host “Beyond 5G ready showcase,” an event providing an opportunity to experience the image of future society and cutting-edge technologies brought about by next-generation information and telecommunication for visitors, from Monday, May 26, through Tuesday, June 3, at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

“Beyond 5G” is the next-generation information and communication platform beyond the current 5G communication technology, seamlessly connecting diverse users and systems regardless of their locations and time. The MIC is pursuing strategies for realizing Beyond 5G and also supporting its research and development. Aimed at conveying Japan’s efforts toward Beyond 5G to the world, this showcase will introduce how the realization of Beyond 5G will change future society and living through three zones: videos, experiences and exhibits.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI1fl_2e7NHLLR.png

ZONE 1 / Prologue Theater

An immersive theater with a 180-degree screen presents the history of telecommunication and the transition to the future brought about by Beyond 5G.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI2fl_JXgfBp2a.jpg

ZONE 2 / Future City Area + Technology Experience Booth

This experience zone will offer five booths, where visitors can take part in a simulated experience of the effects brought about by Beyond 5G, in settings such as outer space, high in the sky, under the sea, and in a virtual space.

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI3fl_737Q3efi.png

ZONE 3 / Beyond 5G Development Technology Exhibit

Through panel displays, videos and actual devices, this zone will introduce the latest technologies related to Beyond 5G currently under development by the Beyond 5G Fund Projects, etc. of the MIC and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT).

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI4fl_3HfIv3SK.jpg

For more information, please visit the special website: https://www.soumu.go.jp/b5g-readyshowcase/en/

Outline of “Beyond 5G ready showcase” events

Image5: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI5fl_8YJgpm5f.jpg

(1) On-site Event

Date: May 26 (Monday) – June 3 (Tuesday), 2025

10:00-21:00 (Last admission is at 20:00)

Venue: EXPO Exhibition Center “WASSE” (North) at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

Admission fee: Free (Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai admission ticket required)

Exhibition structure: Prologue Theater, Future City Experience Booth, Technology Exhibit

(2) Virtual Event

Date: May 26 (Monday) to October 13 (Monday), 2025

Venue: Online (How to access the virtual event will be announced on the special website, etc.)

Special website: https://www.soumu.go.jp/b5g-readyshowcase/en/