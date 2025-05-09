Laos, Switzerland Strengthen Efforts to Improve Dam Safety

Laos and Switzerland have reaffirmed their commitment to safer hydropower development with the successful convening of the Steering Committee meeting for the Dam Safety Technical and Institutional Assistance (DSTIA) project in Vientiane.

The meeting, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 8 May, brought together key government officials, technical experts, and development partners to review progress and set priorities for the year ahead.

Co-chaired by Bouathep Malaykham, Director General of the Department of Energy Industry and Safety Management under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, and Björn Schranz, Head of the Climate Change and Natural Resource Management Program at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in the Mekong region, the session marked another step forward in the growing partnership between the two countries.

Since its launch in 2022, the DSTIA project has received CHF 5.36 million (around USD 6.5 million) in funding from the Swiss Government, with implementation led by Helvetas Laos.

Working closely with the Lao government and partners such as the National University of Laos, the Lao Association on Dams, and Electricité du Laos Generation (EDL-Gen), the project has made notable progress.

It has supported the implementation of the 2022 Dam Safety Law, helped build the capacity of the newly established Department of Energy Industry and Safety Management, and improved monitoring, reporting, and emergency planning systems.

A major milestone highlighted at the meeting was the launch of Laos’s first-ever Dam Engineering Course at the National University of Laos in February 2025.

This course represents a significant achievement in developing homegrown technical expertise and reducing long-term reliance on external specialists.

The project also serves as a platform for connecting Lao institutions with Swiss experts to find sustainable, long-term solutions for dam safety. The overarching goal is to ensure that the country’s growing hydropower infrastructure is managed safely and responsibly, protecting more than 1.5 million people living downstream.

During the meeting, the Steering Committee reviewed the main achievements of 2024 and formally endorsed the operational work plan for 2025.

This plan focuses on enhancing safety protocols, advancing professional training, and continuing institutional reforms to ensure that dam development is both secure and sustainable.

In his remarks, Bouathep Malaykham emphasized the vital role DSTIA plays in strengthening the country’s dam safety institutions and expressed appreciation for Switzerland’s ongoing support.

Schranz echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of combining Swiss technical expertise with Lao leadership to build a more resilient energy sector.

The Steering Committee also adopted several recommendations to guide the next phase of work, including improved cooperation across sectors, increased capacity-building support for local agencies, and greater transparency in how data is shared and used.

Looking ahead, an independent Mid-Term Review of the DSTIA project will provide insights into its effectiveness and ensure alignment with both national development goals and international standards.