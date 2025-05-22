ASPEED Technology at COMPUTEX 2025: Paving the Way for Diverse Applications with the Next-Generation AST1800 SoC and Cupola360 Smart Patrol Camera RX2000, Shaping the Future of Technology

TAIPEI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASPEED Technology unveils its next-generation AST1800 system-on-chip (SoC) at COMPUTEX 2025, building on the success of the AST1700 I/O Expander while integrating advanced eFPGA (programmable logic SoC) technology. This innovation simplifies server design and boosts performance, setting the stage for the next generation of server architecture. At the same time, ASPEED’s subsidiary, Cupola360 Inc., debuts with its next-generation Cupola360 Smart Patrol Camera RX2000, powered by the latest SoC, under the theme “Eyes of AI.” Additionally, it collaborates with multiple partners to showcase a series of standardized solutions that can be quickly deployed and offer high flexibility, built around the concept of “AIoT-driven smart manufacturing.” This highlights Cupola360’s continued dedication to creating a comprehensive 360-degree camera ecosystem.

Recognizing the trend towards modular server design, the new AST1800 SoC builds on the AST1700 I/O Expander, which seamlessly integrates with the 8th generation AST2700 Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) to streamline design and reduce power consumption. The AST1800 SoC takes these advantages to the next level with a groundbreaking design, extending high-performance I/O modules and delivering up to 1Gb/s bandwidth through LTPI technology, supporting a broad range of I/O and data transfer needs, making it ideal for high-density server environments. Furthermore, the AST1800 integrates eFPGA architecture for custom logic functions, such as GPIO control and protocol conversion, providing exceptional flexibility in system design. Equipped with OCP M-PESTI and eSPI buses, the AST1800 provides comprehensive tools for logic synthesis, programming, debugging, and logic analysis, optimizing both hardware and software development processes. Its compact 21x21mm package design offers high integration and cost-efficiency, making it a powerful and scalable solution for data centers and edge computing devices. Mass production is expected to begin in 2027.

Under the theme “Advancing Towards Diverse Applications,” ASPEED presents a wide range of solutions featuring the AST2600 BMC and the AST1060 PRoT Security SoC. These products showcase ASPEED’s extensive expertise in cloud applications and integration, covering diverse environments such as compute node servers, switches, power shelves, cooling management, smart NICs, edge AI, networking, and AI VFF servers. This broad portfolio highlights ASPEED’s strategy to evolve from a single remote server management SoC towards a more diversified product layout, increasing product penetration among customers and expanding its product lineup. This demonstrates strong innovation momentum and market competitiveness, which will also drive greater growth for ASPEED.

Furthermore, centered around the theme “Eyes of AI,” Cupola360 showcases the new Cupola360 Smart Patrol Camera RX2000, which supports 8K@15 ultra-high-definition panoramic imagery, NDAA certification, built-in cybersecurity, edge AI computing, and an extensible open AI platform. The camera provides real-time data analysis and decision-making capabilities, making it distinctly different from traditional surveillance cameras, with each Cupola360 camera acting as a remote “on-site digital twin” This opens up vast opportunities for applications. Equipped with the Cupola360⁺ Patrol System, it integrates 360-degree panoramic imaging with AI-powered autonomous patrol, bringing a complete revolution to proactive security across industries. The system features AI-driven capabilities such as real-time inspections, fire and smoke detection, crowd monitoring, and behavior analysis, along with several extensible AI functions. The patrol system also supports integration with traditional surveillance cameras, acting as a “Spatial Commander” by merging 360-degree panoramic images with conventional video feeds, displayed through a picture-in-picture format. This not only immediately fills in blind spots and provides a comprehensive spatial view but also creates a perfect complement to traditional systems. In contrast to conventional split-screen surveillance systems, which are predominantly used for post-incident video playback, the addition of the “Spatial Commander” and “on-site digital twin” concepts in Cupola360 offers real-time prevention, disaster reduction, enhanced efficiency, and reduced manpower and costs. This effectively transforms surveillance from “post-event review” to “real-time prevention.”

Cupola360 also collaborates with several partners to launch standardized solutions that integrate the features described above, which have already been practically applied. These solutions help businesses build smart systems in less time and with greater efficiency, while meeting the digital upgrading needs across industries such as smart factory patrol and management, smart healthcare, physical security for data centers, and smart city applications. These solutions not only lower deployment barriers but also provide high compatibility, flexibility, and scalability with open-platform technology support. Whether it’s factories, smart buildings, data centers, traffic monitoring, or retail spaces, Cupola360’s platform enables rapid deployment and stable operation, making it a crucial tool for the fastest digital transformation results across industries.

For more details, please visit ASPEED Technology’s booth M1220, 4th floor, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

About ASPEED Technology

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology specializes in innovative SoC solutions. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom’s Emulex Pilot™ server remote management chip business, becoming the world’s leading supplier of remote server management SoCs. ASPEED’s R&D spans two major product lines: Cloud & Enterprise Solutions and Smart AV Solutions. The Cloud & Enterprise Solutions include Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoCs, Bridge IC (BIC), I/O Expander, and PRoT IC. The Smart AV Solutions feature the Cupola360 panoramic cameras, Cupola360 panoramic image processors, AVoIP SoCs, video conferencing SoCs, and Cupola360+ software. Since 2014, ASPEED has been recognized for ten consecutive years in Forbes’ “Asia’s 200 Best Under a Billion” list, earning the “Decade of Success” award. ASPEED has established itself as a trusted partner, and in both 2023 and 2024, it was ranked first in the “All Asia Executive Team – Semiconductor” category by Institutional Investor, a leading U.S. financial media and research institution. ASPEED’s Chairman and President, Mr. Chris Lin, was also named Best CEO in Asia. For more information, visit: www.aspeedtech.com

About Cupola360 Inc.

Cupola360 Inc., founded in 2018, is a subsidiary of ASPEED Technology, a leading IC design company. Cupola360 is dedicated to providing comprehensive 360-degree panoramic imaging solutions, delivering a seamless, zero-latency, and immersive first-person experience with no blind spots. By leveraging ASPEED’s Cupola360 panoramic image processors, Cupola360 has launched a series of panoramic cameras and related deployment software. The company collaborates with AI service providers, system integrators, distributors, and other ecosystem partners to offer panoramic smart visual remote management solutions. These solutions cover applications such as smart patrol, smart city, and video conferencing. For more information, please visit: https://cupola360.com/en/