EaseUS Released 2025 Q1 Windows System Drive Usage Report: Key Insights and Future Trends

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EaseUS, a leading provider of data recovery, file backup, and disk management solutions, has unveiled its Windows System Drive Usage Report 2025 Q1, offering critical insights into global system disk usage trends, drive preferences, and future storage demands.

This report is based on data collected by EaseUS software in March 2025, covering an initial sample of 884,305 Windows system disks, with 117,198 disks retained after filtering. The dataset represents global Windows users, with the largest user bases located in Europe, the Americas (North and South), and Asia.

1. Key Insights

System Disk Type: SSDs are dominant, with 84.41% of users using them as system drives, while only 15.59% of users use HDDs.

SSDs are dominant, with 84.41% of users using them as system drives, while only 15.59% of users use HDDs. Partition Format: GPT is the preferred format, enabling better performance and capacity management.

GPT is the preferred format, enabling better performance and capacity management. System Disk Partition Count: Most systems have 3 – 4 partitions on the primary disk, including the C: drive, recovery partitions, and EFI system partitions.

Most systems have 3 – 4 partitions on the primary disk, including the C: drive, recovery partitions, and EFI system partitions. C Drive File System: NTFS remains the standard file system for C: drives, offering better security, permissions, and compatibility.

NTFS remains the standard file system for C: drives, offering better security, permissions, and compatibility. C Drive Capacity: The majority of SSD users allocate between 128GB and 256GB for the C drive (37.23%), while HDD users typically assign larger capacities, with 32.28% allocating 256GB – 512GB and 27.01% opting for 512GB – 1 TB.

The majority of SSD users allocate between 128GB and 256GB for the C drive (37.23%), while HDD users typically assign larger capacities, with 32.28% allocating 256GB – 512GB and 27.01% opting for 512GB – 1 TB. BitLocker Status: Only a minority of users enable BitLocker, suggesting a gap in data security awareness or compatibility issues.

Only a minority of users enable BitLocker, suggesting a gap in data security awareness or compatibility issues. Drive Manufacturer: The SSD market is fragmented with leaders like Samsung, Crucial, and Kingston . HDDs are dominated by Seagate, Western Digital, and Toshiba, holding nearly 80% market share.

2. Future Trend

Standardize on GPT and SSD: Continued transition from MBR to GPT and HDD to SSD is expected, driven by performance and capacity needs.

Continued transition from MBR to GPT and HDD to SSD is expected, driven by performance and capacity needs. Encourage Larger C: Drives: With growing OS and software demands, allocating more space to C: drives is increasingly critical.

With growing OS and software demands, allocating more space to C: drives is increasingly critical. Promote BitLocker Adoption: Enhancing awareness of BitLocker could improve overall data security across user bases.

Enhancing awareness of BitLocker could improve overall data security across user bases. Optimize Partitioning Practices: Users should be guided to manage recovery, EFI, and system partitions more effectively to avoid wasted space.

