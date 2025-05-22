Global Times Online: Wuxi and Thailand Deepen Cultural and Tourism Ties, Highlighting the Scenic Appeal of Taihu Lake

WUXI, China, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zhao Jianjun, Mayor of Wuxi City, China, recently led a municipal delegation to Thailand to strengthen bilateral engagement and advance cooperation in the areas of cultural tourism, modern service industries, and advanced manufacturing.

According to publicly available data on international cultural tourism, two-way travel between China and Thailand rose by 160% in 2024 compared to 2019, following the enactment of a mutual visa waiver agreement. Taihu Yuantouzhu Scenic Area, one of Wuxi’s key destinations, has seen a marked increase in visitation from Thai travelers. During the visit, several Thai cultural tourism organizations entered into cooperative agreements with Wuxi Cultural Tourism Development Group, formalizing plans for future joint initiatives.



Landscapes in Wuxi, China

A spokesperson for the group who participated in the visit stated that the two sides have committed to implementing 10 cultural exchange initiatives. These include youth artist residency programs and reciprocal exhibitions featuring traditional intangible cultural heritage skills. In addition, plans are underway to showcase Taihu-themed cultural and creative works at the upcoming China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition.

In advance of the delegation’s arrival, a cultural exhibition titled Taihu Lake Lake Scenery • Silk Road Feelings opened on May 18, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Featuring contributions from prominent artists participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, the exhibit presents more than 40 works—ranging from traditional Chinese ink to oil paintings—depicting the natural beauty of Taihu Lake and the broader Jiangnan region. The exhibition offers an immersive cultural experience that celebrates Wuxi’s heritage and the artistic legacy of southern China.