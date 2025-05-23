CARsgen’s Satri-cel Abstract Available on ASCO Website

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, announces that an abstract of the research results of the confirmatory Phase II clinical trial of satricabtagene autoleucel (“satri-cel”, CT041) (an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against protein Claudin18.2) for advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJC) in China (CT041-ST-01, NCT04581473) is available on the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) website.

Claudin18.2-specific CAR T cells (Satri-cel) versus treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) for previously treated advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJC): Primary results from a randomized, open-label, phase II trial (CT041-ST-01)

4003

Oral Abstract Session – Gastrointestinal Cancer— Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

May 31, 2025, 3:00–6:00 PM CDT

This open-label, multicenter, randomized controlled trial (RCT) was conducted in China to compare the efficacy and safety of satri-cel versus standard of care (SOC) in CLDN18.2 positive, advanced G/GEJC patients with failure to at least 2 prior lines of treatment. The primary endpoint was PFS assessed by the Independent Review Committee (IRC). Key secondary endpoint was OS. Data cutoff date was Oct 18, 2024.

Patients were randomized (2:1) to satri-cel arm or TPC arm. For satri-cel arm, satri-cel dose of 250×106 cells were infused up to 3 times. For TPC arm, one of the standard of care (SOC) drugs (apatinib, paclitaxel, docetaxel, irinotecan or nivolumab) was given per physician’s decision. Those who experienced disease progression or drug intolerance in TPC arm could receive subsequent satri-cel, if eligible.

From Mar 29, 2022 to Aug 16, 2024, a total of 156 patients were randomized to satri-cel arm (n = 104) or TPC arm (n = 52). Twenty patients in TPC arm received subsequent satri-cel. Median number of prior systemic therapies was 2 in both arms, and 26.9% vs 19.2% had received ≥3 lines. 71.2% vs 65.4% were Lauren diffuse/mixed type. 69.2% vs 59.6% had peritoneal metastasis.

In ITT population (i.e., all randomized patients), satri-cel arm showed significant improvement in mPFS by IRC (3.25m vs 1.77m; HR 0.366, 95% CI:0.241, 0.557; p < 0.0001) meeting the primary endpoint with a 63% reduction in risk of disease progression or death. Even with 15.4% (n=16) patients in satri-cel arm failing to receive infusion and nearly 40% (n=20) patients in TPC arm receiving subsequent satri-cel, satri-cel arm still demonstrated a clear trend toward OS benefit (mOS 7.92m vs 5.49m; HR 0.693, 95% CI: 0.457, 1.051; one-sided p = 0.0416) , showing over 30% reduction in mortality risk.

More importantly, in mITT population (i.e. patients who were actually treated), 136 patients received study drug (satri-cel 88 patients vs TPC 48 patients), mPFS by IRC was 4.37m vs 1.84m, HR 0.304 (95% CI: 0.195, 0.474), representing a 70% reduction in risk of disease progression or death. The mOS was 8.61m vs 5.49m, HR 0.601 (95%CI: 0.385, 0.939), corresponding to 40% reduction in mortality risk. These results demonstrate that satri-cel treatment benefits were pronounced in patients who actually received CAR-T infusion.

Of particular note, 20 TPC patients with subsequent satri-cel infusion achieved an mOS of 9.20 months. When analyzing all 108 patients who received satri-cel infusion (88 patients in satri-cel arm and 20 patients in TPC arm), the mOS reached 9.17 months, while the mOS of 28 patients in TPC arm who did not receive satri-cel treatment was only 3.98 months (HR 0.288; 95% CI: 0.169-0.492). These findings provide further evidence that satri-cel infusion can deliver substantial survival benefits for patients.

Furthermore, satri-cel demonstrated a favorable overall safety profile. Only 4 cases of Grade 3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) were reported, and no Grade 4-5 CRS events were observed. No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was reported.

This is the first confirmatory RCT of CAR-T therapy in solid tumors. Satri-cel demonstrated significant PFS improvement and a clinically meaningful OS benefit with a manageable safety profile in CLDN18.2 positive G/GEJC patients with failure to at least 2 prior lines of treatment, compared to standard therapy. These results support satri-cel as a potential new SOC for advanced G/GEJC.

About Satri-cel

Satri-cel is an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against the protein Claudin18.2 that has the potential to be the first-in-class globally. Satri-cel targets the treatment of Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors with a primary focus on G/GEJA and pancreatic cancer (PC). Initiated trials include investigator-initiated trials (CT041-CG4006, NCT03874897), a confirmatory Phase II clinical trial for advanced G/GEJA in China (CT041-ST-01, NCT04581473), a Phase I clinical trial for PC adjuvant therapy in China (CT041-ST-05, NCT05911217), an investigator-initiated trial for satri-cel be used as consolidation treatment following adjuvant therapy in patients with resected G/GEJA (CT041-CG4010, NCT06857786), and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for advanced gastric or pancreatic adenocarcinoma in North America (CT041-ST-02, NCT04404595). Satri-cel has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced G/GEJA in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy in March 2025. Satri-cel was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation by U.S. FDA for the treatment of advanced G/GEJA with Claudin18.2-positive tumors in January 2022. Satri-cel received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. FDA in September 2020 for the treatment of G/GEJA.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies to address the unmet clinical needs including but not limited to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. CARsgen has established end-to-end capabilities for CAR T-cell research and development covering target discovery, preclinical research, product clinical development, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen has developed novel in-house technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs, etc. CARsgen’s mission is to be a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for patients worldwide and makes cancer and other diseases curable.

