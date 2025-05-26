Tuya Smart and Industry Leaders Create Opportunities for the Development of Southeast Asia’s Digital Economy at the Global Telecom AIoT Summit 2025

NEW YORK, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 23, 2025, global AI Cloud platform service provider Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), T3 Technology, and Skyworth successfully co-hosted the Global Telecom AIoT Summit 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. Under the theme “New Era of Intelligence for All Industries”, the summit aimed to deliver cutting-edge smart solutions across industries, accelerate Southeast Asia’s digital transformation, and create new market opportunities for global developers.

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, H.E. Prasert Jantararuangtong, delivered the opening speech. “Thailand has been actively advancing its digital economy and social development. Through this summit, we aim to attract leading global technology enterprises to jointly explore emerging technological frontiers and co-create an intelligent and promising future,” he stated.

Leo Chen, Co-Chairman and President of Tuya Smart, delivered a welcome speech: “Over the past decade, Tuya has remained dedicated to the AIoT sector, building a globally leading AIoT developer platform that empowers device manufacturers, brands, and service providers to rapidly develop and launch smart products and services. Thailand’s ‘Digital Thailand’ initiative aligns closely with Tuya’s vision of advancing global intelligence. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with our customers to create greater value for partners, clients, and society.”

Nick Wang, Chairman and Founder of T3 Technology, remarked, “T3 Technology has always been committed to driving innovation across the industry. We look forward to using this opportunity to strengthen trust with our global partners, explore new models of collaborative innovation, and contribute to building a smarter future for all.”

Dr. Chaichana Mitrpant, Executive Director of Electronic Transactions Development Agency, stated, “Thailand is accelerating the formulation of smart development policies to create a more business-friendly environment for global tech companies. We aim to assess the impact of existing policies on technology enterprises through open dialogue and exchange, ensuring that the benefits of digital transformation truly reach the Thai people.”

Pratompong Srinuan, Ph.D., Executive Director of Telecommunications Policy and Resource Management Bureau of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission of Thailand, emphasized, “We are actively promoting the adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G and AIoT to enhance productivity. We are also working diligently to strengthen cybersecurity measures and ensure the stable operation of intelligent systems.”

Suebsak Suebpakdee, Executive Director and Secretary General of the Telecommunications Association of Thailand, shared, “AIoT is a key driver of growth for Thailand’s telecommunications industry. This summit provides a valuable opportunity to deepen cooperation with leading tech companies such as Tuya and Skyworth.”

Ross Luo, General Manager of Asia Pacific Region at Tuya Smart, pointed out, “Tuya’s platform ecosystem and AI technologies can empower telecom operators to transform both residential and enterprise business models. Its AI-driven solutions significantly enhance user experience, serving as a core enabler for the digital upgrade of diverse application scenarios.”

Eason Wang, Chief Technology Officer of T3 Technology, shared: “To unleash the full potential of AI productivity, we have established our ‘Own the Household 2.0’ initiative. In the public sector, T3 Technology leverages AI to enhance urban governance; in business scenarios, AI empowers enterprises to operate with greater efficiency.”

Srithar Bala, Chief Product Officer of Skyworth, stated: “Skyworth is actively collaborating with leading AI innovators like Tuya to launch a new generation of intelligent solutions. These solutions not only enable smart coordination and autonomous learning among devices, but also truly cater to personalized user needs.”

Will Yu, Chief Scientist of AI of Tuya Smart, said: “Tuya can upgrade every household device into an autonomous AI Agent. This technology also empowers the telecommunications industry by helping operators enhance service efficiency and unlock greater value.”

Apirut Vancha-am, Head of the Digital Home Division at True Digital Group, emphasized: “We are leveraging Tuya’s AI technology to integrate our home systems, with a strong focus on advancing generative AI and multimodal interaction. Our goal is to shift devices from passive execution to proactive care.”

Teerawat Issariyakul, Ph.D., Vice President of Platform Technology and Solution Standards at National Telecom Public Company Limited, said: “As cybersecurity threats become increasingly severe, we are actively collaborating with companies like Tuya to leverage AI technologies in optimizing network services and operational processes. We place great emphasis on cultivating a new generation of cybersecurity talent.”

Wasit Wattanasap, Head of Nationwide Operations and Support Business unit of AIS, said: “Through AI, AIS has built an intelligent ecosystem that not only significantly optimizes resource allocation and decision-making efficiency, but also redefines the collaboration between people, machines, and the environment.”

Chinh Ly Quoc, Vice President of Technology at VNPT Technology, shared: “VNPT is fully committed to advancing the development of the AIoT ecosystem. Through collaboration with companies like Tuya, we have built an intelligent network that enables seamless device coordination.”

Sheire NG, Managing Director of Converge Global Business Group, said: “By integrating AIoT technology, we are able to conduct precise monitoring and optimized management of industrial production processes, which not only improves production efficiency and reduces costs but also significantly reduces resource wastage and environmental pollution.”

Saroj Punyapatthanakul, CTO, Google Cloud Thailand, remarked: “The IoT isn’t just about connecting devices; it’s about connecting intelligence. We’re sitting on a goldmine of data, but without AI, it’s just noise. That’s why Google’s strategy to infuse Google AI Platform and Gemini 2.5 Foundation Model into enterprise IoT is a game-changer. It’s not just an evolution; it’s a paradigm shift. This is how we unlock true growth, supercharge our operations, and build the truly smart IoT solutions our future demands.”

Jeffrey Hue, CTO of Alphabet Capital, remarked, “IoT not only enhances the load capacity and complexity of communication networks but also further promotes the telecommunications industry’s shift from traditional voice and data services to more intelligent and personalized services.”

During the summit, Tuya launched the Southeast Asia Digital and AI Transformation Joint Initiative. The initiative aims to encourage deeper collaboration among governments, enterprises, and research institutions across Southeast Asia to expand AI industry deployment and jointly build a more prosperous future.

A roundtable forum was also held under the theme “AIoT Service Expansion and Insights: From Smart Home to Smart Government and Enterprises.” Representatives from companies such as Konec and LumBinaire shared real-world applications of AI technologies, highlighting how these solutions can significantly enhance the commercial value of developers’ projects.

The successful summit marked a new wave of growth opportunities brought by AIoT technologies to the global digital economy. Tuya will take this milestone as a catalyst to further expand into emerging AI markets such as Thailand, and continue to collaborate with developers worldwide.