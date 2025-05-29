ANBC to Play Active Voice in Global Discussion on Credit and Digital Trade at BIIA Conference in Malaysia

President Elias Sfeir to Represent Brazil in Panel About Technological Advancements in Credit Granting

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) will take part in the BIIA Conference, held from June 4 to 6 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to discuss the use of technology in credit. The event, organised by the Business Information Industry Association (BIIA), which represents companies involved in information services and credit bureau ecosystems operating in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, will gather global experts to debate the technological transformations that are reshaping the financial and credit sectors worldwide.

On June 5, ANBC President Elias Sfeir will join the panel “The Use of Technology in Finance and Digital Trade”, addressing the main innovations driving change in credit and financial services. The session will explore the application of cutting-edge technologies in risk management, digital transactions, and financial analysis. It will also feature market case studies that illustrate how these technologies are being adopted by credit institutions and their impact on consumers and businesses across the digital financial ecosystem.

“This event represents a unique opportunity to align perspectives with global leaders on how technology is revolutionising our sector. We are witnessing an unprecedented convergence between Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East – regions that are collectively redefining the future of the credit ecosystem through innovation. Events like this not only accelerate international collaboration but also lay the groundwork for a new paradigm in the global financial market,” says Elias.

ANBC’s participation underscores the organisation’s commitment to advancing modernisation in the credit sector, especially after becoming an official member of BIIA earlier this year. “Brazil plays a key role in shaping the future of global credit. Through our engagement in international forums such as ALACRED and ACCIS, we are bringing Brazilian expertise in technological innovation to the forefront of the global debate. At this conference, we will present real-world cases involving artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and machine learning, highlighting how digital transformation is revolutionising our market – from credit analysis to fraud prevention – and how these advancements are driving more robust and inclusive solutions across the financial value chain,” the executive concludes.

ANBC continues to expand its global presence, promoting the adoption of new technologies and strengthening the credit ecosystem, with a focus on credit sustainability and the expansion of financial inclusion for individuals and businesses.