Kingsoft(3888.HK) Repurchases 1.5 Million Shares for Approximately HKD 51 Million

By Advertorial Desk

HONG KONG, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 29, Kingsoft repurchased 582,000 shares at a cost of about HKD 20 million. The employee stock plan purchased 921,000 shares at a cost of approximately HKD 31 million. The total expenditure amounted to around HKD 51 million.

About Kingsoft Corporation Limited

Kingsoft (3888.HK) is a leading Chinese software and internet service company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It has three main subsidiaries: Kingsoft Office, Seasun Holdings and Kingsoft Shiyou. With the implementation of the “transformation toward mobile internet” strategy, Kingsoft has completed a comprehensive transformation in its overall business and management model. The Company has established a strategic layout with office software and interactive entertainment as its pillars, and cloud services and artificial intelligence as its new starting points. Kingsoft has nearly 8,000 employees worldwide and holds a significant market share domestically. For more details, please refer to http://www.kingsoft.com.

 

 

