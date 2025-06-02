Health In Tech Chief Growth Officer to Be Featured on “New to The Street” Interview at NYSE

STUART, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, is pleased to share that Chief Growth Officer Dustin Plantholt will be featured in an upcoming interview on “New to The Street,” filmed live at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

Joining Mr. Plantholt for the interview are two key industry collaborators:

Chad A. Huff , Agency VP, Hilb Group

, Agency VP, Hilb Group David Baily , Principal and Commercial Insurance Advisor, Baily Insurance

Together, they will explore how their collaboration is shaping smarter, more transparent health benefit solutions for small and mid-size businesses across the United States.

The full interview will broadcast on Bloomberg TV as part of sponsored business programming. In addition, a highlight segment from the interview will be featured on the Nasdaq MarketSite billboard in Times Square, bringing the story front and center to a global audience in one of the world’s most iconic locations.

“This interview marks an exciting milestone for Health In Tech and our valued partners,” said Dustin Plantholt. “Through our work with Hilb Group and Baily Insurance, we are helping to reshape the landscape of self-funded healthcare with solutions that are built on innovation, clarity, and trust.”

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: “HIT”) is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

About Hilb Group

Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 190 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 31 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group’s growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

About Baily Insurance

Baily Insurance has been a trusted, faith-based, family-owned agency since 1880, providing tailored insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. Learn more at http://bailyagency.com.

In pursuit of their mission to “Honor God with our work,” Baily Insurance also co-founded Fusion Health Plans, a national platform leveraging Health-In-Tech’s cutting-edge solutions. Fusion helps insurance brokers save their employer clients millions through smarter self-funded and level-funded benefit plans for groups of 25 to 250 employees. Explore more at http://www.fusionhealthplans.com.

Use of Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations:

ir@healthintech.com