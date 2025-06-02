NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. – China trade tensions escalate

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on Jun 2nd

Stocks are lower ahead of Monday’s open after China accused the U.S. of breaching the terms of the trade deal agreed to last month, adding that it vows to respond. This is just the latest tension between the two sides.

Investors will be paying attention to jobs data coming in this week. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey and the ADP Private Payrolls Report will give Wall Street a glimpse of the job market before the April Jobs Report comes out on Friday.

As June trading begins, the S&P 500 is coming off its best month since November 2023. The DOW is also coming off a strong May, with a gain of 4%.

Opening Bell

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

Grindr (NYSE: GRND) celebrates Pride Month 2025

