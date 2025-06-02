Parsable Recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Redefining Manufacturing with Augmented Connected Worker Solutions

Parsable’s mobile-first SaaS platform enables seamless digitization of manufacturing processes, offering real-time data analytics and customization that substantially optimize workflows and improve decision-making.

SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Global Augmented Connected Worker Industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Parsable with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Parsable is a pioneering provider of cutting-edge solutions designed to optimize manufacturing operations. It provides AI-powered analytics and highly flexible platforms that revolutionize how frontline workers, plant managers, and executives interact with their production environments.

Parsable, a CAI Software solution, has grown to become a key player in the global manufacturing space, with deployments in over 90 countries and 1,000 production sites. The company’s cutting-edge platform provides a single, integrated solution that empowers manufacturers to digitize workflows, increase operational visibility, and streamline processes for both frontline workers and decision-makers. Its groundbreaking approach leverages real-time data and AI to optimize workflows, providing managers and executives with unparalleled insights that enhance decision-making and drive productivity throughout the value chain.

Moreover, Parsable’s AI-driven platform offers unparalleled customization, enabling organizations to tailor workflows and capture highly detailed data specific to their needs. This innovative, mobile-first SaaS-based solution empowers global enterprises to digitize workflows, eliminate manual processes, and improve productivity.

“Parsable sets itself apart further by catering to supervisors, plant managers, and executives, offering beneficial features like AI-powered analytics and intelligent scheduling. Its unmatched customization and flexibility provide unparalleled granularity of data, allowing users to gain meaningful insights that impact their productivity,” said Agustín Fabris, research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Parsable’s platform stands out for its powerful combination of advanced capabilities and user-specific customization. By allowing stakeholders across all levels—from frontline workers to senior leadership—to tailor their experience, Parsable ensures that each user accesses the most relevant data and insights for their role. This personalized approach enhances visibility into operations, uncovers opportunities for efficiency, and supports better decision-making. As a result, manufacturers are empowered to improve productivity, reduce downtime, and drive continuous improvement across the organization. With customer value at the core of its strategy, Parsable delivers actionable intelligence that directly impacts performance and supports long-term operational excellence.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Parsable and CAI Software

CAI Software, LLC is a leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), Connected Worker Digital Instructions, Inventory Management, and Material Traceability software and services to leading companies in targeted vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. Learn more at caisoft.com and parsable.com .

Contact: