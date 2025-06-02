Recap of the “Shanghai Summer” Global Campaign – Osaka Edition

OSAKA, Japan, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of May 21, 2025, the “Shanghai Select – Made in Shanghai Showcase” and the Osaka edition of the “Shanghai Summer” global promotional campaign officially launched at Grand Green Osaka in Umeda, Japan. Mr. Fang Wei, Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka, attended the event and delivered remarks. He noted, “Shanghai and Osaka share close ties and both serve as major commercial and manufacturing hubs. We sincerely hope the two cities will continue to work hand in hand and elevate our friendship to a new level.”



Mr. Fang Wei, Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka, delivers remarks at the event

Nearly one hundred brand representatives, designers, and media professionals from both Shanghai and Osaka gathered to witness the official opening of the event. As one of the flagship initiatives supporting Shanghai’s ambition to become an international consumption hub, the “Shanghai Summer” International Consumption Season capturing the spirit of “Come, Play, and Shop in Shanghai.”

According to China UnionPay, overseas card spending increased by 68.2% year-on-year during the campaign period, while total offline consumption reached RMB 815.9 billion RMB.

At the opening ceremony, Ms. Yi Zhaojun, General Manager of Shanghai Design Week, introduced key highlights of this year’s campaign, including over 100 citywide events and the launch of the “240-Hour City Experience” product series. A special announcement was also made: the debut of the Shanghai Pass, a co-branded card introduced by Jiushi Group for international visitors. Similar in function to Japan’s Suica card, the Shanghai Pass offers seamless access to public transportation, over 40 tourist attractions, and more than 2,000 participating merchants, enabling visitors to explore the city with ease and convenience.

The event also featured supporting services provided by China Eastern Airlines, UnionPay International and Visa, attracted enthusiastic responses from the local Osaka community and media, who expressed excitement and curiosity about the “Shanghai Summer” campaign and its wide array of services and experiences. Content creator Ei Hatakeda added: “What impressed me most was how the Shanghai Summer offerings break down every aspect Japanese travelers care about—from air tickets and transit to payment and citywide events—into tangible, user-friendly products. With exclusive discounts and creative co-branded designs, it’s very fresh and practical. For influencers like us, it means more storylines to capture, better brand collaborations, and easier trip planning for our followers. I’m looking forward to shooting more vlogs in Shanghai.”

