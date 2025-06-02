WASHINGTON FREEDOM ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH CLOVER

Clover joins Washington Freedom as Official Partner and Kit Sponsor to elevate fan experience and expand cricket’s reach in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Washington Freedom, the first professional cricket franchise representing the nation’s capital in Major League Cricket, proudly announced today a landmark partnership with Clover, the world’s smartest point-of-sale and a brand from Fiserv (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions. As the Official Partner and Kit Sponsor of Washington Freedom, Clover will receive prominent brand placement across the team’s playing kits and at Freedom matches throughout the 2025 season and beyond.

The partnership also names Clover as the Official Point-of-Sale Partner of Washington Freedom. While Clover is a trusted partner to venues and top-tier professional sports teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS leagues, this marks the brand’s first-ever foray into cricket, reinforcing its dedication to serving diverse and emerging sports communities.

This marks a pivotal moment for Washington Freedom and the future of cricket in the United States. As the world’s second most-watched sport gains momentum on American soil, the collaboration with Clover signals a bold commitment to shaping how U.S. fans engage with the game. Together, Washington Freedom and Clover will work to accelerate the sport’s cultural relevance and commercial growth nationwide.

“Fiserv is a world-class brand that shares our passion for innovation, performance, and global ambition,” said Sanjay Govil, owner of Washington Freedom. “Together, we’re not just growing a franchise, we’re helping shape the future of cricket in the United States. This partnership marks a major step forward for our team, our fans, and the sport.”

“We are excited to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Washington Freedom, as it embodies our belief in the power of sports to bring communities together,” said Guy Chiarello, Vice Chairman at Fiserv. “By leveraging our global reach, we aim to foster a deeper connection to this dynamic sport as it continues to grow in the United States.”

The partnership officially kicks off with the start of the 2025 Major League Cricket season, running from June through July, with matches set to reach fans across the U.S. and around the world through national and international broadcasts.

About Washington Freedom

Washington Freedom is the first professional cricket franchise based in the nation’s capital, competing in the fast-growing Major League Cricket. Owned by entrepreneur and technologist Sanjay Govil, the team is built on the belief that sport has the power to unite, inspire, and spark global connections. In partnership with Cricket New South Wales, one of Australia’s most storied and successful cricket organizations, Washington Freedom brings world-class talent, innovation, and ambition to the forefront of American cricket. For more information, visit www.washingtonfreedom.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.