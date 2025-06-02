XTEP Sponsors Vietnamese Top Runner Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ to Win VnExpress Marathon Ha Long 2025, Demonstrating Brand Strength and Professionalism

HA LONG, Vietnam, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Professional sportswear brand XTEP has sponsored top runner Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ in the VnExpress Marathon Ha Long 2025 on June 1, who won the competition with 02:59:31. The event, attracting thousands of elite runners, also saw XTEP-sponsored runners secure podium finishes in the half marathon: Đào Minh Chí took third place in the men’s category (01:13:23), while Hán Thị Bích Thư earned third in the women’s division (01:31:17). These achievements collectively highlighted the performance edge provided by XTEP’s sports equipment.

Hailing from Bình Định Province, the 27-year-old Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ boasts an illustrious career, including a bronze medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games marathon and a gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. Despite withdrawing from the Vietnamese national track and field team due to injury, her passion for the sport led her to transition into a marathon runner. Recognizing her passion and tenacity, XTEP has signed her as a key athlete and is providing comprehensive support.

Lệ’s winning performance was powered by the XTEP 160X 6.0 PRO, equipped with the groundbreaking XTEP ACE midsole technology. The shoe incorporates the industry-first Shot-Molded Foam, delivering enhanced rebound, lightweight agility, and perfectly tuned density for a dynamic stride. Its forefoot propulsion system boosts efficiency by 9.9%, granting runners explosive speed and stability. To date, the 160X series has propelled 95 athletes worldwide to 451 championship titles. Additionally, XTEP has introduced new acceleration colorways for its flagship running shoes, not only providing runners with more options, but also demonstrating the brand’s commitment to inspiring the public through professional excellence.

XTEP continues to strengthen its presence in Vietnam, now operating 39 stores nationwide. The Xtep Running Club (XRC), originally from China with 2.2 million members spread across 200 cities and 67 physical running clubs offering professional, tailored, and thoughtful running support services, has successfully expanded to Vietnam. The Vietnam XRC has attracted over 16,000 Facebook followers while promoting sustainable running culture. Follow updates via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xteprunclub/.

The 160x series is available in Vietnam both in-store and online. You can shop on https://xtep.vn/pages/he-thong-cua-hang or visit the two stores:

XTEP Aeon Mall Ha Dong

Address: Unit T119-1, 1st Floor, Aeon Mall Ha Dong, Hoang Van Thu Residential Area, Duong Noi Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi

TEL: 024320790981

Xtep Royal City

Address: B2-R6-45, B2 Floor, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai Street, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

TEL: 0396778622

