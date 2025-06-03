CLO and Coach Announce Global 3D Design Contest: “The Handbag Edit”

Top Digital Fashion Design Software Developer and Global Fashion Icon Partner to Empower Next-Gen Handbag Designers

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CLO Virtual Fashion, creator of leading 3D fashion design software CLO, together with Tapestry, Inc., a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, today announced “The Handbag Edit,” a 3D design competition inviting designers worldwide to reimagine Coach handbags through digital innovation. This exciting contest, inspired by the spirit of Coach Play stores, aims to blend Coach’s rich heritage with playful experimentation and the cutting-edge possibilities of 3D design.

Coach Play locations are dynamic spaces designed for co-creation, community building, and fun, reflecting the brand’s commitment to fostering connection. Made for the Gen Z consumer, these stores embody a youthful, innovative, and adventurous spirit while paying homage to Coach’s 84-year history. Drawing inspiration from this, participants are invited to create a digital capsule collection for a Coach Play store using CLO. The submission must include at least one (1) handbag and can be complemented by other items such as bag charms, lifestyle objects, and garments.

Contestants will be provided with Coach brand standards and a color palette to guide their creations, encouraging them to push boundaries while staying true to the brand’s aesthetic. Each contestant may submit up to five (5) entries in total, which will be evaluated based on concept, research/process work, and final renders of the leather goods capsule.

Contest Rewards: A total of $5,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, along with features on CLO and Tapestry’s channels:

1st Place: $2,500 (1 winner)

$2,500 (1 winner) 2nd Place: $1,000 (1 winner)

$1,000 (1 winner) 3rd Place: $500 (1 winner)

$500 (1 winner) 4th Place: $250 (4 winners)

Submission Period: The contest officially opens on June 3, 2025, and submissions will be accepted until July 31, 2025. Winners will be announced on August 25, 2025.

Designers are encouraged to visit the official contest page on CONNECT for full guidelines, brand assets, and submission instructions.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion’s mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion’s products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO’s interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in. Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand.