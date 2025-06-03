NSFOCUS Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Anti-DDoS Protection

The company is being recognized for its technological innovation, customer-centric approach, and market-leading on-premises DDoS defense solutions across the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity landscape.

SAN ANTONIO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NSFOCUS has been recognized with the 2025 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Anti-DDoS industry for its outstanding achievements in delivering cutting-edge, scalable, and cost-effective DDoS protection solutions. This recognition highlights NSFOCUS’s continued leadership in driving intelligent innovation, enhancing customer experience, and solidifying its competitive positioning in an increasingly complex threat environment.



Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NSFOCUS excelled in both, demonstrating an exceptional ability to translate strategic foresight into scalable, impactful action. “Driven by a steadfast focus on customer success, NSFOCUS consistently enhances its solutions to deliver exceptional experiences across all touchpoints. Its flexible pricing models cater to businesses of every scale, while dedicated product teams continually refine both hardware and virtual offerings to ensure high performance at competitive costs. With strategically located scrubbing centers across APAC, NSFOCUS boosts mitigation capacity and reduces latency and downtime for WAAP services, supporting seamless and uninterrupted operations,” said Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst, cybersecurity, at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy centered on innovation, regional partnerships, and customer empowerment, NSFOCUS has displayed remarkable agility in addressing shifting cyberthreats while elevating value for enterprises of all sizes. Through sustained investment in next-generation threat detection and mitigation capabilities, the company has successfully scaled its presence across APAC, enabling faster and more reliable protection in diverse, high-risk network environments.

Innovation remains a central tenet of NSFOCUS’s approach. Its flagship On-Premises DDoS Defenses suite—including the Network Traffic Analyzer (NTA), Anti-DDoS System (ADS), and ADS Manager (ADS-M)—empowers organizations to swiftly identify, neutralize, and monitor the most sophisticated volumetric and application-layer attacks.

NSFOCUS’s commitment to delivering a superior customer experience further distinguishes it in the market. By integrating AI-driven threat detection, automation, and real-time reporting through systems like ADS-M and the Active Defense Business Operating System (ADBOS), the company simplifies network defense operations while enhancing accuracy and efficiency. Its customer-centric portal design and flexible deployment models reflect a deep understanding of the operational and economic realities faced by enterprises today.

Frost & Sullivan commends NSFOCUS for setting a benchmark in strategic execution and market responsiveness. The company’s relentless focus on innovation, client success, and regional collaboration exemplifies best-in-class leadership in cybersecurity. With a robust pipeline of intelligent technologies and a culture rooted in proactive adaptation, NSFOCUS continues to redefine anti-DDoS protection in Asia-Pacific.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

