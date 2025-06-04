ONYX Hospitality Group Unveils “Amari Bangsaen” – A Vibrant New Beachfront Destination

Catering to Every Lifestyle with World-Class Service, Amari Bangsaen is Set to Create Unforgettable Vacation Moments



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2025 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in Southeast Asia with a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, continues to pursue its vision of becoming “The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia.” The company has introduced its latest stylish property, Amari Bangsaen, acknowledging Bangsaen’s appeal as a key beachfront destination for Thai and international travelers seeking a coastal escape near Bangkok. It is dedicated to turning exceptional experiences into lasting memories.

Located directly across from the iconic Bangsaen Beach, Amari Bangsaen is a relaxing beachfront retreat in the city’s heart, offering effortless beach access. Whether it’s a fun-filled family getaway, a lively trip with friends, or a romantic escape for couples, guests can enjoy a bustling seaside vacation experience. At Amari Bangsaen, every stay is thoughtfully crafted to create unforgettable moments in every dimension. Guests can expect full-service hospitality that meets international standards, from meticulously designed accommodations that blend style and comfort to a wide selection of room types—from deluxe rooms to spacious suites. With a total of 154 rooms, the hotel caters to all lifestyles, including business travellers visiting nearby industrial estates. For those seeking a venue near Bangkok for meetings, corporate events, or romantic weddings with stunning views of the Bangsaen sea, Amari Bangsaen offers 15 medium to large function rooms that can host up to 1,000 guests.

Yuthachai Charanachit, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ONYX Hospitality Group, said, “Amari Bangsaen is another remarkable addition to the Amari brand, positioned as an upper-upscale hotel offering full-service hospitality. The hotel is situated in a high-potential location with steady economic growth, particularly in the tourism sector. One key reason for adding this property is its highly convenient location—just a short drive from Bangkok, close to Pattaya, and near popular destinations in Chonburi province. It’s intended to meet the diverse needs of today’s travelers, whether they’re here for leisure, business, or large-scale events.”

In addition to its contemporary and thoughtfully designed rooms, Amari Bangsaen offers a variety of dining options crafted to delight every palate. At the heart of the culinary experience is Amaya Food Gallery, an all-day dining restaurant that features a harmonious blend of Asian and Western flavors. Guests can enjoy a delicious buffet breakfast, à la carte selections, or set menus for lunch and dinner—perfect for food lovers eager to explore Thai and international cuisine. Guests can also indulge in a signature Thai cocktail, thoughtfully crafted to reflect the charm of Thai hospitality, at Maitree Bar. For a more laid-back vibe, head to Aqua Eatery & Bar, the perfect spot to unwind by the large swimming pool with refreshing drinks, tasty snacks, and a daily Happy Hour promotion. Craving a seaside setting? Aloha Beach Cafe offers it all—great atmosphere, delicious food, and creative cocktails.

Guests can also unwind and rejuvenate at Breeze Spa, where a variety of spa treatments are designed to relax the body, ease fatigue, and leave guests feeling refreshed, ready to embrace new and memorable experiences. For guests looking to enhance their physical fitness, the “FIT Centre” offers a comprehensive workout experience featuring professional-grade equipment and weight training facilities tailored to meet diverse fitness goals. Meanwhile, little ones can dive into a world of imagination at the Kids’ Club, a cheerful space designed for children to unleash their energy freely and enjoy endless fun.

Amari Bangsaen is now ready to provide a welcoming and enjoyable accommodation experience, making every stay a memorable moment for every traveler. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 038-399200 or visit www.amari.com/bangsaen.

