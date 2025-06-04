USER-FRIENDLY, SAFE AND RELIABLE – SOCOMEC’S FLEXIBLE NEW NETYS RT COMBINES BEST-IN-CLASS PERFORMANCE WITH INTELLIGENT DESIGN

Global independent manufacturer – Socomec – announces the latest addition to its range of UPS equipment: a fourth generation single-phase rack-tower solution – NETYS RT – that delivers on both reliability and flexibility.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Specialist manufacturer of integrated energy solutions, Socomec, has expanded its range of industry-leading UPS equipment with a new single-phase rack-tower model that ensures the protection and availability of IT infrastructure, meeting the demands of both power reliability and installation flexibility.

The NETYS RT – available from 1 to 10kVA – has been engineered for the unique demands of IT equipment, micro edge data centres, enterprise servers, critical nodes, large network peripherals, routers, bridges, hubs and other key electronic equipment.

Proven design plus high-performance developments

True online double conversion technology with sinusoidal waveform means that disturbances are completely filtered out both to and from the mains power supply, ensuring optimum protection for the utility.

Tested and verified by a third party independent laboratory, the NETYS RT range incorporates best-in-class design features that ensure reliability in even the most demanding settings, with a wide operating ambient temperature up to 45°C and robust coated versions available for the most challenging applications.

Alberto Dallosto, Product Creation Leader, Socomec comments: “This fourth-generation design builds on solutions that are proven in the field and is packed with additional high-performance features. Battery life is prolonged thanks to a wide input voltage tolerance that reduces switchovers to battery mode, and the new Li-ion battery option means that space can be optimised even further as well as having the benefit of reducing maintenance requirements.”

This new system also offers the potential for N+1 parallel and redundant configurations to maximise the availability of critical utilities up to 30 kVA.

Battery management – optimised

Dallosto continues, “We’ve worked extensively to optimise lead-acid battery management, with hot-swap modular battery extensions to meet all back-up time needs – even after installation has taken place. The system also incorporates a battery ageing detection function and very fast recharge – even for long back-up times.”

The Li-Ion Battery solution, available for NETYS RT 1-3 kVA, provides higher back-up power density and much longer battery life than traditional lead-acid batteries. The Li-Ion Battery solution is equipped with an embedded interactive BMS (Battery Monitoring System) that provides accurate and individual cell monitoring and coordinates the recharging profile with the UPS to maximise the back-up power availability.

Enhanced connectivity and warranty cover up to 5 years for complete peace of mind

The NETYS RT leverages the power of IoT to deliver real-time monitoring and streamlined management. With the optional Net Vision network card, the user can access Socomec’s digital services such as the SoLive remote monitoring app.

This digital service ensures that critical power infrastructure can be monitored securely by the end-user or by Socomec’s experts (with a service upgrade), supported by compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 certification from AFNOR, attesting to resilience in terms of cyber security, as well as the international standard IEC 62443 certifying that Socomec products meet cyber best practices.

Complementing its advanced connectivity features, the NETYS RT offers an industry-leading warranty programme, underlining Socomec’s commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction.

Users benefit from extended coverage options, including a warranty of up to 5 years for both lead-acid and Li-ion models.

Also, in case of failure, thanks to the advanced SWAP service capabilities, a replacement product is dispatched within 48 hours across Europe, ensuring business continuity with minimal disruption.

Juri Romito, Operational Marketing Leader for the business line Expert Services, comments: “Not only is the NETYS RT tested and verified independently, as well as conforming to the cybersecurity guidelines of ISO/IEC 62443-4-2, but for total peace of mind we also offer a warranty of up to 5 years according to battery choice.”

Straightforward integration within existing architecture

Driven by extensive investment in research and development and feedback from the market, the system has been engineered to be easy to use, with a multi-language LCD and large LED status bar. NETYS RT also supports Facilities Managers by offering a load segmentation function in order to prioritise loads and manage critical situations as they evolve – as well as a wide range of communication protocols for integration into LAN networks or Building Management Systems.

With a compact footprint in tower mode – and a high density module that saves valuable cabinet rack space – it’s easy to switch from rack to tower mode in most environments, even those with limited space and very specific needs.

Alberto Dallosto explains: “We know how important it is to be able to integrate intelligent new solutions within an existing operating infrastructure – without compromising on performance and without eating into valuable space. That’s why we’ve made it incredibly straightforward to install the NETYS RT – with no configuration necessary on first start-up this completely avoids the risk of any human error.“

“This latest launch combines the best of proven technologies with the best of new design features for a solution that really performs.”

About Socomec

Founded in 1922, SOCOMEC is an independent industrial group with more than 3,600 experts working in 28 subsidiaries around the world. Its mission is to ensure the availability, control and safety of low-voltage electrical networks, in the interests of its customers’ energy performance. In 2023, SOCOMEC achieved a turnover of 843.1 million euros.