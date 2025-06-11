Ticket will go on public sale on June 13



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 June 2025 – One of America’s hottest comedy stars, Jimmy O. Yang is set to make his Macau debut this summer in one of the season’s most highly anticipated shows, “Galaxy Macau™ Presents: Jimmy O. Yang Live in Macau”. The Hollywood actor and comedian, best known for his roles in cult HBO series Silicon Valley and the global smash hit film Crazy Rich Asians, will perform his acclaimed stand-up show at Broadway Theatre – Broadway Macau™ from 4-6 July, 2025. Tickets will go on sale on 13 June, 2025 at 11:00AM via Galaxy Ticketing and Damai. Priority booking will be on 12 June, 2025 at 13:00PM via Trip.com and Ctrip.

“Galaxy Macau™ Presents: Jimmy O. Yang Live in Macau” is set to delight Macau audiences at Broadway Theatre from July 4-6.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in the U.S., Jimmy eagerly awaits his Macau debut as part of his first-ever Asian stand-up tour, coming hot on the heels of five sold-out shows in his native city. Jimmy, who moved to the U.S. at the age of 13, drew early inspiration from iconic Hong Kong comedian Dayo Wong and began his comedy career performing in intimate venues across America. Since then, he has carved out a unique comedic voice, weaving sharp cultural observations, Asian-American identity, and immigrant experiences into his hilarious act. As well as his various roles in TV shows and films, Jimmy has built a loyal following through his viral stand-up clips on YouTube, the highest of which has amassed more than 20 million views. His razor-sharp wit, charismatic stage presence, and masterful storytelling have seen Jimmy rise to global fame, and have also helped cement his status as a cross-cultural comedy sensation.

Tickets are priced MOP/HKD 880/680/480 (*Currency set based on the ticketing platform)

The 2,500 seat Broadway Theatre is the show venue of “Galaxy Macau™ Presents: Jimmy O. Yang Live in Macau”. This intimate venue guarantees guests with the opportunity to experience up-close interaction and unforgettable memories of laughter with Jimmy. Tickets are limited and are expected to sell fast.

“Galaxy Macau™ Presents: Jimmy O. Yang Live in Macau”

Show Date & Time: July 4-5, 2025, 20:30

July 6, 2025, 15:00 Venue: Broadway Theatre, Broadway Macau™ Ticket Price: MOP/HKD 880/680/480

*Currency set based on the ticketing platform Priority Booking: June 12, 2025 (Thurs), 13:00pm onwards Priority Booking Platforms: Trip.com and Ctrip General on Sale: June 13, 2025 (Fri), 11:00am onwards Ticketing Platforms: Tickets will be available at Galaxy Ticketing, Damai

The Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class events, accommodating close to 2,500 people and featuring a stage area of 520 sqm. As an intimate venue, guests will have the opportunity to experience up-close and personal performances.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

