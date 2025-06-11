“Wine Olympics” returns to China as international expo opens

The opening ceremony of the Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

YINCHUAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 June 2025 – The Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo opened Monday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) — dubbed the “Wine Olympics” — returning to China after seven years.

The four-day event has attracted over 1,100 domestic and international guests, featuring 14 activities such as a winery and wine exhibition, an innovation competition, and an art biennial.

Making its China debut in 2018 in Beijing, the CMB has this year brought together nearly 400 international judges and over 7,000 wine samples, including a record number of entries from China, according to CMB Chairman Baudouin Havaux.

“This event opens a new era for the global visibility of the Chinese wine industry,” Havaux said.

He added that it is no coincidence the 32nd edition of the CMB is being held in Yinchuan, as it clearly reflects the growing strength of Chinese wine, especially that of Ningxia.

A visitor (1st R) tastes wine at the Global Wineries Exhibition during the Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on June 9, 2025.(Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

The region boasts a unique terroir for making top-class wine, with its prolonged sunshine and a cool, dry climate aiding the cultivation of grapes. After four decades of development, Ningxia has become China’s largest wine-producing region. The eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a “golden zone” for grape growing and high-end wine production.

By the end of 2024, Ningxia had more than 600,000 mu (around 40,000 hectares) of wine grape plantations and an annual wine output of 140 million bottles. Its wines are exported to over 40 countries and regions.

