Galaxy Macau Celebrates Standout Industry Recognition with 20 Award Wins at Tatler Best Awards 2025 Hong Kong and Macau

Galaxy Macau garnered a total of 20 prestigious accolades at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2025 – Galaxy Macau™ (“Galaxy Macau”) the world-class luxury resort, is proud to celebrate a total of 20 of its restaurants, bars, and hotels at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel being recognised at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025. Making it the most awarded luxury resort in Macau, these remarkable achievements highlight Galaxy Macau’s unwavering dedication to pursuing excellence. This recognition solidifies the city’s homegrown talent and Galaxy Macau as a leader in the global hospitality industry, reaffirming Macau as a world-class destination.

A Stellar Array of Eight Best-in-Class Accolades by Tatler

Among all 200 carefully judged venues across Hong Kong and Macau, a stellar line-up of establishments and individuals at Galaxy Macau were recognized as Tatler Best-in-Class – Macau, for their dedication to redefining excellence. Raffles at Galaxy Macau, named “Best New Hotel”, was also home to several award-winning establishments – Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, awarded the coveted “Best New Restaurant” in its first year of operation; with Teppanyaki Shou recognized for “Best Design Restaurant”; and Raffles Lounge & Terrace scooping the “Best Design Bar” award. Among all, Long Bar garnered twin Best-in-Class accolades, being credited in the Tatler Best 20 Bars – Macau, as “Best New Bar”, in parallel, winning “Rising Star” of Best-in-Class Bars, as awarded to Long Bar’s Chief Mixologist and Bar Manager, Nokoy Mak for being an exemplar of homegrown talent.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau was named the “Best New Hotel (Macau)” in the Tatler Best Awards 2025.

Long Bar garnered two Best-in-Class accolades: in addition to being listed on the Tatler Best 20 Bars – Macau, as “Best New Bar”; Long Bar’s Chief Mixologist and Bar Manager, Nokoy Mak (left to right), took home the “Rising Star” award.

Additional awards recognition was attributed to The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, named “Best Service Bar” for curating extraordinary experiences for guests. Meanwhile, Yam Lok Hin, Executive Pastry Chef of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau, was crowned the “Best Pastry Chef” for his ground-breaking innovations and pastry-making flair.

A Total of 12 Proprietary Restaurants and Bars Topped the Tatler Best 20 List

Five restaurants across Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel were recognized as the Tatler Best 20 Restaurants – Macau. This distinguished list includes 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Feng Wei Ju, Saffron, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa and Teppanyaki Shou. A total of seven bars were also included in the list of Tatler Best 20 Bars – Macau, including 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Andaz Bar, Long Bar, Raffles Lounge & Terrace, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge and the vibrant Goa Nights at Broadway Food Street.

After 40 years as the city’s definitive dining authority, the Tatler Dining Awards have evolved into Tatler Best, expanding in recognition of the city’s top restaurants, bars and, for the first time, hotels. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process involving over 200 reviews conducted by a panel of experts and tastemakers. Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau aims to spotlight the people and places that continue to redefine the standards of excellence.

For more information and news about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.