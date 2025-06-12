Leading the company’s strategic business direction and serving as a catalyst for Hong Kong innovation.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2025 – As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia today announced the immediate appointment of Daisuke Kuroda as its new Chief Executive Officer in Hong Kong, succeeding Taichi Hiramatsu effective from 11th June 2025.

NTT Com Asia Appoints Daisuke Kuroda as new Chief Executive Officer in Hong Kong.

“I am honoured to take on this new role and deeply grateful to Mr. Hiramatsu for the remarkable foundation he has built upon innovations,” said Mr. Kuroda. “As we navigate an increasingly digital future with AI, NTT Com Asia is not merely adapting to change but actively shaping it as an innovation catalyst. By harnessing our collective expertise and creative engineering spirit, we will deliver enhanced digital experiences for our customers while driving meaningful progress in the communities we serve, and contribute to the continued advancement of Hong Kong society – especially as AI continues to propel business success.”

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Kuroda served as Chief Operating Officer of the company, where he led the advancement of the company’s Product & Operation divisions. The three key functions — AI Solutions, Smart Infrastructure, and Smart Operations underscored the strategic importance of AI through technological breakthroughs and innovations aimed at driving business growth in the Hong Kong market.

With nearly three decades of extensive experience in ICT consulting, corporate planning and global business development across the NTT Group, Mr. Kuroda is well positioned to lead NTT Com Asia’s digital journey into its next chapter of innovation and market expansion.

“Looking ahead, NTT Com Asia will remain committed to its position as a leader in digital infrastructure and enterprise solutions across the region through continued technological breakthrough and customer-centric service delivery,” said Mr. Kuroda.

About NTT Com Asia

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited (“NTT”) is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.

Riding on the leading enterprise mobile technology from docomo business in Japan, we are bringing cutting-edge and ready-to-market IoT, AI and other digital solutions to support enterprises in developing a mobile-first strategy in their digitalisation journey.

For more information, please visit: www.ntt.com.hk.