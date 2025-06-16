Chubb Life Hong Kong Launches Chubb 1792 Club: A New Era in Tailored Wealth Management Services

With a legacy of excellence, expertise, and a bold vision, Chubb Life HK is meeting rising demand for sophisticated, future-focused financial planning through bespoke legacy and wealth solutions



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 June 2025 – Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life HK) today launched its first wealth centre, Chubb 1792 Club, marking a pivotal moment in its insurance and wealth management journey. Located at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui, a premier business and tourism district, Chubb 1792 Club aims to serve the increasing health and wealth needs of affluent customers and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals in Hong Kong as well as incoming visitors to the city.

(From Left) Ms Joan Tam, Head of Brokerage, Chubb Life Hong Kong, Ms Ivy Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer, Chubb Life Hong Kong, Mr. Eric Ng Tung Hing, Global Chief Financial Officer, Chubb Life, Mrs Belinda Au, President of Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, Chubb Life Hong Kong, Mr Bryce Johns, Global President, Chubb Life, Mr William Man, Chief Operation Officer, Chubb Life Hong Kong

The launch of Chubb 1792 Club marks a key milestone for Chubb Life as Hong Kong accelerates its ascent as a global insurance and wealth management powerhouse, attracting affluent and HNW customers and their assets. By the end of 2023, the asset and wealth management sector reached a remarkable HK$31.2 trillion, with 64% of assets sourced from non-Hong Kong residents. This acceleration is particularly evident in the life insurance sector, which saw record-breaking sales in 2024 as both local residents and Mainland Chinese visitors sought protection and wealth management solutions. Notably, Mainland Chinese visitors spent HK$62.8 billion in 2024 mainly on life, critical illness and medical policies, a 6.5% increase from the previous year, reinforcing the city’s potential to attract and manage wealth for affluent and HNW individuals.

The surge in demand for life and health related policies reflects Chubb Life’s key target audience of affluent and HNW customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of tailored insurance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of its customers, including wealth preservation and intergenerational legacy management. In response to this growing demand, Chubb Life HK has expanded its portfolio with tailored insurance solutions, including its flagship Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan III, as well as Future Achiever Savings Plan II and Infinity Prestige Life Insurance Plan.

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, “The launch of Chubb 1792 Club represents a bold leap in our continued expansion in the wealth management space. It reflects our long-standing commitment to serving the evolving needs of customers with differentiated, high-touch solutions that go beyond traditional insurance.”

Chubb 1792 Club, a tribute to Chubb’s foundational year and legacy of excellence, will feature a nearly 10,000-square-foot signature lounge designed to deliver bespoke wealth management services and cultivate meaningful business opportunities, empowering affluent clients, brokers, and agents to build trusted relationships and enrich both their business and personal lives with every visit.

“Disclaimer: **Important Note**: This press release is intended to be distributed in Hong Kong only and shall not be construed as an offer to sell, solicitation or persuasion to buy or provision of any of insurance products outside Hong Kong.

