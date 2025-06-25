Vietnam Approves New Law Allowing Foreign Spouses to Gain Citizenship Without Residency

Foreigners married to Vietnamese citizens will now be eligible for Vietnamese citizenship without having to meet previous residency, language, or financial requirements, following a new law passed by the National Assembly.

On 24 June, all 416 deputies of the Vietnam National Assembly voted in favor of amending the Law on Vietnamese Nationality.

The revised law grants exemptions for foreign nationals and stateless persons who are married to Vietnamese citizens or who have biological children of Vietnamese nationality, according to the state media.

Previously, applicants were required to have lived in Vietnam for at least five years, demonstrate proficiency in the Vietnamese language, and prove financial self-sufficiency to qualify for citizenship. These requirements are now waived for eligible applicants under the new law.

However, certain core requirements remain. Applicants must still demonstrate legal capacity (with exceptions for children applying alongside a Vietnamese parent), comply with Vietnamese laws, and show respect for the country’s culture and customs.

The revised law requires applicants to adopt a Vietnamese or ethnic minority name, but those with dual citizenship may use a hybrid name combining both Vietnamese and foreign elements in official documents.

Justice Minister Nguyen Hai Ninh said the reform aims to attract talent and strengthen national development by drawing skilled professionals, scientists, investors, and experts with family ties to Vietnam.

While Vietnam does allow dual citizenship in specific cases, particularly for those with Vietnamese relatives and upon presidential approval, the law states that only Vietnamese nationality will be officially recognized within the country, unless otherwise stipulated by international agreements.

The law restricts dual citizenship for sensitive positions: Communist Party members, state officials, mass organization leaders, and armed forces personnel must hold only Vietnamese citizenship and maintain permanent residence in Vietnam. Other public employees may retain dual nationality if it benefits the state without compromising national interests.

Implementation guidance from the central government is expected in coming months.