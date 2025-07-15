InPsytech Tapes Out F2F SoIC Design Compliant with UCIE 2.0 Standard Enabling High-Speed Interconnects for 3D Heterogeneous Integration

HSINCHU, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — InPsytech, a leading provider of high-speed semiconductor IP solutions and a member of the Egis Group, announced that it has successfully taped out its advanced design for TSMC’s Face-to-Face (F2F) SoIC technology, fully compliant with the UCIE 2.0 (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) standard. This milestone marks a significant achievement in enabling high-speed interconnects for heterogeneous chiplet integration.

The design leverages Through-Silicon Via (TSV) technology to enable signal transmission and power delivery, significantly enhancing the design flexibility and integration efficiency of 3D stacked heterogeneous chips. To help customers accelerate time-to-market, InPsytech simultaneously launched comprehensive wafer-level and package-level design verification solutions tailored for TSMC’s advanced SoIC processes, streamlining the development and validation of IC designs.

Following its recent inclusion in the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance and Samsung’s SAFE™ (Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem) program, InPsytech has become an official IP partner of both Intel and Samsung. By integrating its advanced solutions into these leading foundry ecosystems, InPsytech continues to empower customers in enhancing the competitiveness of their next-generation semiconductor products. This 3D heterogeneous integration and high-speed interconnect architecture is especially suited for high-performance computing servers and edge AI devices, enabling more efficient AI inference and data processing with lower latency and higher bandwidth.

“InPsytech has always been driven by technology, and we are proud to collaborate with industry partners in pursuit of innovation,” said Howard Ro, General Manager of InPsytech. “The successful completion of this design project is a testament to the dedication of our team and the support of our partners in the semiconductor industry. It also reflects the strong confidence our customers have in our technical capabilities.”

Looking ahead, InPsytech will continue to focus on innovation and technical excellence. By strengthening collaboration with both domestic and international teams, the company aims to serve global customers and help build a more advanced and intelligent technological ecosystem.