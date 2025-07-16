AUKEY Launches World’s First Qi2.2 Dual-Phone Wireless Charger

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading wireless charger brand AUKEY today launched its MagFusion 2X 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, the brand’s first Qi2.2 charger and among the world’s first.



AUKEY’s first Qi2.2 wireless charger — MagFusion 2X

Qi2.2, the Wireless Power Consortium‘s latest charging standard, supports wireless charging up to 25W — a major speed boost compared to Qi2’s 15W. The Qi2.2-certified MagFusion 2X can complete a 0–100% charge 25 minutes faster than Qi2 charging, according to AUKEY’s tests using iPhone 16 Pro Max.

MagFusion 2X’s standout feature is its dual-device design. With the charger’s two built-in Qi2.2 modules, two devices can be charged simultaneously, whether that means two phones, a phone and earbuds, or two users sharing the charger. One device can be charged flat on the charger’s base while a second is charged via a magnetic stand. To allow for a comfortable viewing angle during charging, the stand can be adjusted by 30 degrees.

The charger also showcases AUKEY’s aesthetic strengths, featuring the brand’s signature metallic gray lacquer accented with geometric elements. The result is a modern, streamlined exterior designed to fit in anywhere, from the office to the nightstand.

“As an industry leader, we’re always eager to incorporate cutting-edge technology,” said AUKEY CEO Lu Haichuan. “MagFusion 2X truly reflects the effort our team has poured into it since before the Qi2.2 standard came out. We will be launching a diverse range of Qi2.2 charging products, along with enhancing our existing lineup.”

MagFusion 2X retails at USD$66.99 and comes with a 1.5m cable. Starting today, customers in the US can pre-purchase the product at a 10% early bird discount on AUKEY’s official website (www.AUKEY.com).

Media inquiries can be directed to PR@aukey.com.

About AUKEY

AUKEY is a globally leading provider of cutting-edge consumer electronics designed for both practical and visual appeal. With its user-centric focus, AUKEY’s ever-expanding product line serves as a unique space where technology meets aesthetics.