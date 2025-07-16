Award offers 1M yuan for young scientists’ sustainable research

BEIJING, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn

A global award offering up to 1 million yuan ($139,000) in prize money is now accepting applications from scientists under age 45 to compete for recognition of their contributions to sustainable development.

The 2025 Young Scientist Sustainable Development Goals Award, with an application deadline of July 31, seeks researchers developing solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Initiated by the World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS), the Wenzhou Growth Foundation for Young Scientists and the Global SDGs and Leadership Development Center, the award aims to recognize young scientists who have made breakthroughs that advance sustainable development.

The award welcomes applications related to any of eight areas from the United Nations SDGs: SDG3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG13 (Climate Action), SDG14 (Life Below Water), SDG15 (Life on Land), and SDG Interaction (Multiple SDGs).

Winners will receive 1 million yuan (pre-tax) and access to professional support, including participation in high-level international platforms such as the U.N. Climate Change Conference and the International Renewable Energy Agency Assembly, according to organizers. Additional benefits include support for research applications, talent development, and opportunities to serve as U.N. science communication ambassadors for sustainable development.

Eligibility is open to individuals of any nationality born on or after Jan. 1, 1980. Applicants must demonstrate notable contributions in fundamental research that advances the SDGs or technological and engineering innovations with demonstrated social or environmental impact. All submissions must adhere to research integrity and Open Science principles.

Scientists can apply directly or be nominated by a recognized expert or institution. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. (GMT+8) on July 31, 2025.

According to organizers, the award serves as a global platform for emerging scientific changemakers, connecting innovation with international cooperation to help young researchers elevate their work and drive progress toward a sustainable future.

For full details and to apply, visit the official website of the 2025 Young Scientist Sustainable Development Goals Award at https://www.ways.science/html/WAYS/en/OurWork/YoungScientistSDGsAward/index.html.

