TAIPEI, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the successful debut of the AORUS MASTER 18 and 16, GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, now announces the availability of the GIGABYTE AERO X16 and GAMING A16, expanding its 2025 AI PC lineup. Built to meet the needs of gamers, hybrid users, and creators, both models combine next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs with GIGABYTE’s exclusive GiMATE AI Agent for intelligent system control, AI-enhanced workflows, and immersive experiences.



GIGABYTE Announces its AI PCs – GIGABYTE AERO X16 and GIGABYTE GAMING A16 Now Officially Available

Both laptops feature up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPUs, powered by the Blackwell architecture and NVIDIA DLSS 4 for AI-accelerated performance. The AERO X16 supports up to 85W Max Graphics Power, while the GAMING A16 reaches up to 80W. Integrated GiMATE AI Agent enables intuitive “Press & Speak” voice control, smart tuning, and privacy features. Built on an AI-ready platform with NVIDIA NIM, users can create personal AI agents and streamline workflows. With up to 14 hours of battery life, PD 3.0 fast charging, and Dolby Atmos® audio, both laptops support modern AI-driven lifestyles.

The GIGABYTE AERO X16, a Copilot+ PC, is tailored for multi-scenario users who focus on digital creating and AI designing on the go. Weighing just 1.9kg and measuring 16.75mm thin, it comes in Space Gray or Lunar White, featuring an iridescent NIL design with a refined sandblasted finish that reflects modern craftsmanship and minimalist aesthetics. The 16″ WQXGA display boasts a 92% screen-to-body ratio with a 4-sided slim bezel design and is both Pantone® Validated and TÜV Rheinland® certified. AI tools like Cocreator and Generative Fill enhance productivity, while WINDFORCE Infinity cooling with 12V dual fans, 3D VortX, and 0dB ambient mode ensures performance in silence.

The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 suits casual gamers and students. Its 2.2kg weight and 180° lay-flat hinge make it ideal for collaboration and on-the-go use. The 16″ WQXGA panel supports a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. With MUX Switch support, smart WINDFORCE cooling featuring surround vents and an Icy Touch zone. The Golden Curvature keyboard on both models with enlarged keycaps and 1.7mm travel distance, the AERO X16 & GAMING A16 balance comfort with sustained performance.