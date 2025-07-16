Medley Expands Operations in the Philippines to Accelerate Global Growth

MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medley (TSE: 4480), a leading Japan-based healthcare technology group, has announced the relocation and expansion of its operational functions in the Philippines to help accelerate the company’s global business growth. The new office, located at 32nd Street corner 3rd Avenue, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, offers a sleek, modern space for the company’s fast-growing team. It will serve as a key operational hub for Medley’s global business and underscores the company’s continued commitment to international expansion.

Remaining in BGC—one of Metro Manila’s premier business districts—the new office provides access to a broad and highly skilled talent pool from across the region.

“The Philippines plays an increasingly important role in Medley’s global strategy,” said Sho Kajino, who leads business operations for Medley’s global business. “We’re excited to strengthen our presence in Metro Manila and to continue building a world-class team that drives our international business growth.”

Medley initiated its international expansion in 2023 with the launch of Jobley, a healthcare hiring platform for the U.S. market. Following a Letter of Intent signed in December 2023 with the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry to advance its investment in the country, Medley established a Philippine subsidiary. In early 2024, it opened its first BGC office and later that year launched local operations to support its global efforts. Having steadily scaled since then, the recent office relocation marks the start of a new phase of growth.

As part of its mid-term plan, Medley targets 10 billion yen in its overseas sales by 2029, with sustained growth anticipated beyond.

“Our team in the Philippines is instrumental to achieving this vision,” Kajino added. “We plan to multiply our operational capacity here in the short term, with further expansion expected as our global business scales.”

Medley continues to actively recruit top-tier talent in the Philippines, positioning its BGC office as a strategic base to advance global business, enhance operational excellence, and foster cross-border collaboration in pursuit of creating the future of healthcare.

About Medley

Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through its innovative products and services. Supported by a multidisciplinary team of engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals, Medley develops and delivers a wide range of online and SaaS solutions. These include healthcare hiring platforms, a comprehensive telehealth system and mobile apps, an electronic health record (EHR) system, cloud-based support systems for dental clinics, pharmacies, and more. Medley remains dedicated to delivering solutions that benefit patients, healthcare professionals, healthcare providers, and society as a whole.

Open Positions

Job openings for Medley’s Philippine Branch