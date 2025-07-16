S-Tron 2025: Asia’s Leading-Tech Innovation Event Kicks Off

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 23–24, S-Tron 2025 will take center stage at Shanghai West Bund Art Center Hall A. S-Tron China is Asia’s leading platform for technological innovation, uniting the global ecosystem, connecting tech enterprises with investors, and empowering the next generation of world-changing innovators. As a flagship event of the 5th Haiju Talent Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit, this year’s gathering will unite over 10,000 professionals, 2,000 investors, and 1,000 young volunteers to explore cutting-edge innovations and shape the future of global tech.

Core Vision: Powering Innovation Today

Under the theme “Ignite the Future,” the S-Tron 2025 will bridge scientific exploration and personal growth, delivering a thought-provoking experience designed to inspire. With 200+ speakers across keynote sessions, roundtables, fireside chats, startup pitches, and exhibitions, we’ll shatter conventional thinking and spark the next wave of tech revolution.

Global Synergy, Boundless Ideas

S-Tron’s legacy of international collaboration continues, with 20% overseas participation and audiences spanning continents. As a crossroads for global talent and disruptive ventures, S-Tron accelerates cross-border innovation. S-Tron Shanghai 2025 will further foster collaboration, fueling Shanghai’s rise as a global sci-tech innovation hub and contributing to China’s vision as the world’s innovation ecosystem.

Pitch Competition: Where Innovation Shines

This year’s competition will spotlight global tech trends across 6 key themes and 12 tracks, featuring 100 top-tier startups competing for the top spot. They’ll pitch to 2,000+ investors and 10,000+ industry leaders, competing for prestige partnerships, and growth opportunities. Spark ideas – build momentum – pave the way. Join us at the S-Tron Pitch Competition and witness tomorrow’s tech landscape.

Exhibition Zone: Launchpad for Ideas

With 200+ booths from demo booths to branded booths, the conference ensures every innovation gets its moment. Under the banner of “Ignite the Future”, we’re bridging startups and corporates with global investors and partners, turning today’s ideas into tomorrow’s breakthroughs.

Limited booth spaces still available — apply now to secure your spot: https://s-union.mike-x.com/xOcG6

Born from the legacy of Slush China, S-Tron China has emerged as one of Asia’s most influential platforms for technological innovation. Since its rebranding in 2022, S-Tron has continued to host flagship sci-tech summits across China, driving the growth of a thriving innovation ecosystem. 2025 marks S-Tron’s 10-year milestone—a decade of nurturing tech dreams and propelling Chinese innovation onto the world stage. At this pivotal moment, we step boldly into the next chapter, armed with an open mind and a sharper vision. Ignite the Future. S-Tron Shanghai 2025 isn’t just an event—it’s a catalyst for change. With ten years of momentum and a bold vision to ‘Ignite the Future’, we invite you to join global pioneers and witness the moments that redefine our world.

Be there. Ignite the Future.

Learn more: www.s-union.cn