UAE Investment Institution Acquires Strategic Stake in NWTN to Advance “We the UAE 2031” Vision

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NWTN Inc. (“NWTN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWTN), a UAE-based NASDAQ-listed company, today announced execution of an agreement with SEET LLC (“SEET”), a subsidiary of Medad Holding, a leading investment institution in the UAE. This agreement marks a new phase in NWTN’s strategic transformation toward “Smart Mobility, Smart Device, Smart Contract” solutions.

Strategic Equity Investment and Business Integration

NWTN and SEET have signed a Share Purchase Agreement under which SEET will invest US$100 million to acquire newly issued NWTN shares. Additionally, SEET and its affiliated companies will partner with NWTN in strategic initiatives spanning urban mobility, AI, smart energy, and blockchain technology etc.

Upon completion, SEET will become NWTN’s largest single shareholder. The investment will bolster NWTN’s position as a UAE leader in clean energy, mobility and high-end manufacturing. This partnership aligns with the newly launched “We the UAE 2031” national vision, particularly its “Forward Economy” initiative – “focusing on new strategic areas, exceling in well-established key sectors and dominating future potential sectors, while positioning the UAE at the forefront of the digital economy and strengthening its role as a leading force in the energy sector.”

Advancing “We the UAE 2031” and Building a Sustainable Future

H.E. Mohammed Alshaiba Almazrouei, COO of Medad Holding (SEET LLC’s parent company), stated:

” As a leading group in the UAE, Medad Holding is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to today’s evolving market demands. With this strategic investment as the starting point, we are excited to build the long-term partnership with NWTN. This investment reflects our trust in NWTN’s strategy and capability, as well as our confidence in the potential value and synergy that will be created by NWTN and other portfolio companies in our group and in UAE. I believe NWTN will be an important platform for technology, innovation and global talent in the future.”

Mr. Benjamin Zhai, CEO of NWTN, commented:

“We are honoured to have SEET LLC as our largest strategic shareholder. SEET and Medad Group’s other investments are highly complementary with NWTN’s strength in smart manufacturing and accessibility to global technology and talent. This collaboration aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and Dubai‘s D33 economic agenda. As a leading force in UAE’s “Forward Economy”, NWTN aspires to play an integral role in not only new energy sector, but also sectors and industries of the future.”

About SEET LLC

SEET LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medad Holding (https://www.medadholding.com), a leading UAE investment group established in 2018 to drive national innovation, environmental transformation, and market vitality. Medad Holding expands its global presence through technology-driven investments that reshape modern interactions. SEET LLC identifies and invests in projects with disruptive potential and strategic synergy.

About NWTN Inc.

NWTN (Nasdaq: NWTN), a UAE-headquartered global intelligent technology company, focuses on smart mobility, smart manufacturing, and smart contracts. By integrating smart manufacturing with its global ecosystem platform, the Group is expanding its smart technology ecosystem across markets including MENA, Southern Europe, and beyond, driving sustainable development through technological innovation.

