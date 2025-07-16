BANGKOK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ultimate Game Co., Ltd., a premier Thai-based online game publisher, has joined forces with Soul M Game Inc., a renowned game developer from South Korea, to launch IRIS ORIGIN SEA — a legendary PC game reimagined for mobile with enhanced graphics and seamless cross-platform play. Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), this iconic title will launch exclusively in the Southeast Asian (SEA) market, where gamers will be the first in the world to experience its new chapter in 2025.



ULTIMATE GAME and SOUL M GAME Join Forces to Bring Legendary PC Game IRIS to Mobile — Launching IRIS ORIGIN SEA Exclusively in Southeast Asia in 2025

Mr. Attachet Chaichanasongkram, CEO / Co-Founder, Ultimate Game commented, “IRIS is a powerful intellectual property (IP) with a longstanding reputation in its original PC format. While various versions have emerged globally, we recognize the unique potential of the original Korean development team. This collaboration allows us to preserve the authenticity and core essence of IRIS, ensuring it resonates deeply with both existing fans and new players in this region.”

“Ultimate Game is committed to revitalizing iconic titles for the modern era. Our journey began with Luna Origin, and now continues with IRIS ORIGIN SEA — marking our first strategic entry into the Southeast Asian market. Looking ahead, we also plan to pursue a public listing within the next five years to support long-term business growth.”

Mr. Attachet further emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation through global partnerships: “Our collaboration with Google has enabled us to enhance targeting precision and digital marketing efficiency. By leveraging advanced digital tools, we are able to analyze performance and optimize strategies across all functions — accelerating progress toward our business objectives while continually improving our service offerings.”

Mr. Um Tae Doo, CEO, Soul M Game Inc., added, “IRIS is a legendary IP that we are proud to elevate into a state-of-the-art mobile game. The development process has taken over three years using the latest Unity Engine, resulting in an immersive experience enriched with brand-new features. The game is designed for cross-platform play between mobile and PC, and includes exclusive content never seen in any previous version. Both longtime fans and new users will be able to enjoy a fresh and exciting journey together.”

He continued, “We chose to partner with Ultimate Game due to their deep market expertise in Southeast Asia. Their experienced executive and operations teams have a proven track record in the online gaming industry. Collaborating with a strong local partner ensures greater market penetration with speed and precision — particularly in Thailand, which already boasts a robust MMORPG player base.”

Mr. Kodchawara Vanichayapron, CMO / Co-Founder, Ultimate Game Concluded, “Our marketing strategy for IRIS ORIGIN SEA is centered on Digital Marketing, enabling precise audience targeting and in-game campaign personalization to deliver optimal user experiences. We are confident the game will receive strong support from the IRIS fanbase across the region.”

