XCMG and O.C.R. Thailand Sign Landmark $14 Million Contract at 20th Anniversary Celebration, Driving Further Green and Smart Construction in Southeast Asia

PATTAYA, Thailand, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marking two decades of strategic partnership, XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), a global leader in construction machinery, and O.C.R. Company Limited (“OCR”), Thailand’s premier products and service provider, have signed a major procurement agreement exceeding 100 million RMB (approx. USD 14 million). The contract, signed during the partnership’s 20th-anniversary celebrations in Pattaya, includes the delivery of XCMG’s pure electric mining trucks and new energy loaders, accelerating the adoption of low-carbon construction solutions in Thailand.



The milestone anniversary event, themed 20 Years of Trust, Power, and Progress — Always Ahead, Forever Together, showcased XCMG’s commitment to deep localization and innovative transformation, aligning with Thailand’s national “4.0” development strategy through a full day of immersive activities, technology demonstrations, and customer appreciation.

Key event highlights included:

Thailand’s First Public Test Drives: Attendees experienced XCMG’s advanced driverless construction machinery equipped with fully autonomous control systems – a first public demonstration in the Thai market.

Cutting-Edge Electric Solutions: Showcasing the latest pure electric tractor head, highlighting powerful yet energy-efficient performance.

Grand Customer Appreciation: A prize draw valued at over 4 million baht, featuring a BYD electric vehicle and other premium gifts.

Celebratory Entertainment: Live performances by MC Dai Diana and renowned musician Singto Numchok, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

“XCMG remains committed to practicing deep localization strategies and sharing development opportunities with our global partners,” stated Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Machinery. “Standing at this new historical juncture, we look forward to working hand-in-hand with OCR to embrace the era of embodied intelligence and smart construction machinery. By transforming XCMG’s global best practices into locally adapted solutions, we will accelerate Thailand’s transition toward zero-carbon, unmanned, and intelligent construction. This partnership creates greater value for our customers and contributes significantly to the sustainable development of Thailand’s infrastructure and economy.”

Since becoming partners in 2005, OCR has grown into XCMG’s most vital strategic hub in Southeast Asia. Over the past 20 years, the collaboration has been instrumental in localizing cutting-edge construction equipment, expanding service networks across Thailand, and supporting the country’s infrastructure modernization.

Looking ahead, XCMG and OCR are poised to deepen their collaboration further. The focus will be on delivering even greener, smarter, and more efficient equipment and solutions to the Thai market to further make lasting contributions to Thailand’s economic progress and building a more sustainable future.