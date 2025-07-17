BEIJING, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nestled south of Qinghai Lake, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province is revered as the “gateway to Qinghai and Xizang regions”. Amidst modernization, how can this ecologically vulnerable and culturally distinctive plateau nurture a symbiotic relationship between traditions and contemporary development? In pursuit of this question, the China Center for International Communication Development and the Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Committee jointly present Here is Hainan (2025). Through six grassroots stories, the program unveils the new landscape of Hainan Prefecture and invites us to join an inspiring journey, exploring the secrets of harmonious coexistence. Russian content creator Huanhuan brings a fresh perspective, deciphering how, at 3,000 meters, local people commit to preserving nature, inheriting traditions, and rebuilding homeland.

An Invitation to Hainan Prefecture for a Harmonious Symphony of Humans and Nature

At Quanwan Protection Station, the patrol routes of Cuomu, a young guardian born in the 1990s, connect the mysteries of the wetlands’ rich biodiversity. Along the Heima River, the life-changing journey of Zhuoma’s family as they return to their hometown witnesses how cultural and tourism inject fresh vitality into the grassland communities. On the Qieji Prairie, a 22-year relay in safeguarding the Przewalski’s gazelle renews the enduring partnership between humanity and nature. By the glow of the herbal stoves at Xinghai Tibetan Hospital, traditional medicinal knowledge finds resonance with modern science. At the archaeological site of the Zongri Ruins in Tongde County, each piece of pottery tells a part of the story, coming together to reveal the spiritual heritage of the ancient communities along the upper Yellow River. And in Hongliutan Village, the joint efforts of post-2000 “village keepers” and elderly residents write an unconventional chapter in rural revitalization. More than just depictions of picturesque landscapes, these stories tap into the essence of ecological preservation, cultural heritage, and civilization tracing, giving the plateau narrative both grounding substance and intellectual sparkle.

Huanhuan’s journey is anything but a routine exercise in observation and recording. Her joyful study of the Wetland Bird Handbook by Qinghai Lake breaks the barriers that often separate experts from laypeople in ecological patrols. Her clumsy yet heartfelt attempts at street vending by the Heima River breathe life into rural revitalization. Her breathless attention while piecing together pottery shards at the Zongri Ruins lends a real-time pulse to the quest for civilization’s origins. The pauses in communication and the slips in comprehension are the key to empathy, because real understanding isn’t about flawless performance, but about earnest, sometimes imperfect moments of shared discovery.

Whether it’s the flying birds above the Qinghai Lake, the prancing gazelles on the Qieji Grassland, the fireside warmth of the Tibetan hospital, the intricate pottery patterns at the Zongri Ruins, the cheerful chatter by the Heima River, or the painted walls in the Hongliutan Village—Here is Hainan (2025) captures the interplay of these vivid scenes. Through unadorned storytelling, it paints for the world a picture of harmonious coexistence in Hainan Prefecture. Here, Hainan Prefecture is not a distant land, but a shared home where nature and humanity, tradition and modernity, live and thrive together.