B2B Rocket joins publicly traded tech powerhouse in move to scale smarter and faster

DOVER, Del., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — B2B Rocket, a fast-scaling AI sales automation company built to help small and mid-sized businesses grow faster, has announced it will join forces with Blackpearl Group (NZX: BPG), a publicly listed AI data-tech company headquartered in New Zealand and the U.S.

The agreement marks a major step forward for B2B Rocket – giving the company access to capital, global infrastructure and product synergies that will fast-track its expansion across the U.S. and beyond. B2B Rocket specialises in intelligent outbound sales agents that can generate, qualify and engage leads without human input. The platform has already achieved over US$2.1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is rapidly expanding across the US.

“We lead this company with conviction and a clear vision: to make a global impact by building tools that help businesses punch above their weight. Our core values have always been moving with urgency – hiring smart, moving fast and staying obsessed with delivering customer value,” says Noah Loul, CEO of B2B Rocket.

The two products are already integrated in select customer environments, unlocking a new level of automation and cross-sell opportunity for sales teams who want more pipeline with less pain. “We’re joining forces with a team that shares our velocity, our values and our obsession with getting real results for customers,” Loul added. “This isn’t the end of our journey; it’s the start of a bigger one. We’re here to take what works, multiply it by 10 and help more businesses scale without the baggage of bloated headcount or broken systems,” explains Loul.

Shared DNA and shared direction

The move comes as Blackpearl prepares to file for dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), signalling a wider ambition to lead the AI sales enablement category globally. For B2B Rocket, it means more than just an acquisition – it’s a true alignment in culture, capability and purpose.

“Relentless ambition is the common thread. B2B Rocket is cut from the same cloth as us – founder-led, customer-obsessed and unapologetically focused on delivering results. Their AI-powered outbound engine is the perfect complement to what we offer with Pearl Diver,” says Blackpearl CEO Nick Lissette. He adds: “This is far more than just a bolt-on. It’s an investment in category leadership where humans and AI work together to power customer acquisition at scale,” adds Lissette.

Bigger platform and a bolder mission

Since its inception, B2B Rocket has grown rapidly withAI-powered outbound sales agents that generate, qualify and engage leads – no human input required. The platform has already crossed US$2.1 million in ARR and is now set up to accelerate product development and go-to-market velocity, thanks to the partnership.

The high-performing team behind B2B Rocket – all alumni of high-growth, high-scale environments – remains at the helm. Loul, a seasoned entrepreneur, previously scaled GlobalGeeks to $60M ARR through strategic partnerships with both Verizon and T-Mobile. Loul is also a vocal advocate for ethical, human-first AI – a principle that has shaped B2B Rocket’s product direction and customer approach from its core.

“This is a win for our customers too,” said Loul. “We’re bringing them better features, faster innovation and greater value to the ecosystem they’re already using – now with the added benefit of Blackpearl’s enterprise-grade security and infrastructureAnd we’re doing that with the muscle of a publicly traded tech leader behind us.”

The road ahead

Together with Blackpearl, B2B Rocket will continue delivering intelligent, AI-powered sales solutions designed to meet the needs of modern SMBs while accelerating innovation across its growing customer base. The integration of the two product suites has already begun in select customer environments.

“AI is only useful if it moves the needle and that’s our mantra. Now, B2B Rocket has the ‘fuel’ to go further, faster,” concludes Loul.

About B2B Rocket

B2B Rocket is an AI-powered sales enablement platform purpose-built to transform B2B sales efficiency.

By deploying autonomous AI agents, B2B Rocket automates prospecting, lead qualification, and outreach – streamlining labour-intensive sales processes typically handled by human reps.

Designed to help businesses scale faster and close smarter, B2B Rocket empowers teams to drive revenue with greater precision and less friction.

Founded in 2023, B2B Rocket is headquartered in Delaware, USA.

b2brocket.ai

About Blackpearl Group

Blackpearl Group (BPG) is a market leading data technology company that pioneers AI-driven sales and marketing solutions for the US market.

Specifically engineered for small-medium sized businesses (SMEs), BPG consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Our mantra is simple: ‘Better Growth Together’. When our customers win, we win.

Founded in 2012, BPG is based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Blackpearl.com