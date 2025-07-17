LIVE FEED: DISNEY CEO BOB IGER TO RING NYSE OPENING BELL FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Thursday morning, the New York Stock Exchange will provide a live broadcast of Disney CEO Bob Iger ringing the NYSE Opening Bell from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, in celebration of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. NYSE President Lynn Martin will join Mr. Iger to commemorate the occasion.

When:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

9:28 a.m. ET Live feed opens

9:30 a.m. ET Opening Bell rings

9:31 a.m. ET Live feed closes

Live Feed:

The live feed will be available via Encompass 4090 and The Switch. Additional requests should be made through the NYSE Broadcast Center at NYSETV@NYSE.com or 212.656.5483.