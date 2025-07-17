Luxury Group by Marriott International Unveils Luxury Wellbeing Series 2025

An enriching wellness escapade across Asia-Pacific that revitalizes the mind, body and spirit

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the allure for wellness-centric luxury travel continues to dominate the 2025 landscape in Asia-Pacific, the Luxury Group by Marriott International unveils the groundbreaking Luxury Wellbeing Series 2025 from August. According to the Group’s latest luxury travel trends report – The Intentional Traveler, 90% of high-net-worth travelers cite wellness offerings as a key factor in their booking decisions. Evolving into a holistic lifestyle pursuit, wellness travelers are planning to spend more, and with more than half planning their wellness getaways with their immediate family or significant other. Beyond just feeling good, there is a growing demand for immersive, holistic wellness journeys over passive pampering, and Asia is the top destination of choice for such experiences.



Spanning across multiple cities in Asia, this meticulously crafted wellness odyssey integrates the three essential pillars of wellness — Sleep, Nutrition, Physical & Mental Well-being — with the rich cultural tapestry and natural splendor of Bali, Maldives, and Goa. The participating properties Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and The St. Regis Goa Resort will each offer a tailored wellness escapade, redefining luxury travel as a transformative journey towards a healthier, more enlightened self.

“Beyond tranquil retreats, affluent travelers are seeking impeccable, personalized, exceptional wellness experiences,” said Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President, Luxury, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “As the Luxury Group aspires to predict and exceed travelers’ ever-evolving expectations, the Luxury Wellbeing Series is more than just a wellness program — it’s a transformative expedition catering to global luxury travelers’ growing desire for holistic enrichment.”

Bali | Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Entering its 10th anniversary celebration, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve brings wellbeing to new heights by offering a genuine connection to the island’s cultural and natural beauty.

Sleep: Delve into the traditional use of medicinal plants in the educational Balinese Medicinal Plants Workshop, exploring how local flora can enhance sleep quality and overall health with centuries-old recipes that have been passed down for generations in Balinese culture. Follow this with the profound 60-mintute Yogic Sleep Therapy, a session focused on achieving deep relaxation through controlled breathing, gentle yoga techniques, and calming Delta wave music, all designed to prepare you for a restful night free from anxiety.

Nutrition: Explore the vibrant landscapes of Bali with the guided Foraging with the Adventure Car tour led by the hotel’s Executive Sous Chef Eka Sunarya. This hands-on sensory excursion takes guests through lush greenery where they will taste wild herbs, aromatic spices and tropical fruits freshly picked directly from the earth, gaining insights into their culinary and cultural significance. To further embrace the profound appreciation and respect of nature deeply-rooted in the Balinese culture, make your own traditional Balinese herbal drinks in the hour-long Balinese Herbal Drink Workshop using local ingredients that are believed to detoxify, energize and heal.

Physical and mental wellbeing: Dive into the depths of self-awareness with the Vipassana meditation sessions, an ancient practice designed to sharpen mindfulness and foster inner tranquility. By closely observing their breath, sensations, thoughts, and emotions, guests can easily regain mental clarity and emotional resilience. Let your artistic side shine through with the Mandala Art activity, which fosters self-expression and emotional release. Through the exercise of creating a mandala, connect with your inner self and celebrate your unique identity.

Maldives | The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, wellness is a deeply personal journey, shaped by each guest’s unique path to balance. Rooted in the resort’s Deep Blue philosophy, which celebrates the ocean’s healing rhythm and the science of the blue mind, the experience draws on the power of water to calm, center, and inspire. From private consultations with the resort’s Director of Spa and Wellness and Executive Chef upon arrival to bespoke treatments and personalized nutrition plans, every element is thoughtfully designed to dissolve stresses and restore inner peace.

Sleep: Taking place at the serene oceanfront bedrooms, the Balance of Stillness workshop will give guests an introduction to sleep circle and creating their own sleep sanctuary with the curated sleep ritual kits to help establish a calming bedtime routine. Ensuring a deeply restorative sleep, guests will enjoy personalized turndown service featuring Chakra tea and a sound card selected based on their initial wellness consultation.

Nutrition: A Taste of the Maldives cooking class will offer guests a chance to prepare dishes using the day’s local fish catch alongside a nutritious vegetarian option and to delight in the flavors of the Maldives. Another highlight would be a one-on-one session with the in-house wellness guru and the chef for tailored nutrition guidance. Following a comprehensive review of your health history, lifestyle, and wellness goals, the professionals will provide guidance on a customized meal plan, portion control, mindful eating, and nutrient timing.

Physical and Mental Wellbeing: Set the tone with a Sunrise Floating Sound Healing Session, where sound vibrations gently align body and mind. Healing moments will be further elevated by B Strong, a powerful blend of strength training and conscious breathwork to improve resilience and clarity. A guided snorkeling trip and private coral regeneration experience further enrich this journey, deepening the connection between well-being and the healing power of the blue ocean, which the color is known to calm and focus the mind.

India | The St. Regis Goa Resort

Tucked between the Sal River and Arabian Sea, the newly renovated St. Regis Goa Resort is dedicated to the ancient practices of Ayurveda, designed to address and harmonize guests’ overall health and well-being. The journey begins with a personalized consultation with a team of in-house wellness consultants to uncover underlying health imbalances, followed by customized treatments delivered by expert therapists to ensure guests return to the world feeling soothed and centered.

Sleep: The Sleep Ritual harnesses the calming effects of Yoga Nidra alongside specially selected herbal tisanes to promote a deep, restorative sleep. This ritual is specifically crafted to help guests truly unwind, preparing them for a rejuvenating night.

Nutrition: Guests will indulge in a Dosha-Specific Farm-to-Table Lunch, creatively prepared to align with individual Ayurvedic profiles using the freshest ingredients from local farms. A visit to the resort’s Spice Garden further enriches this experience, offering insights into the healing properties of traditional herbs and spices integral to Ayurvedic cuisine.

Physical and Mental Wellbeing: The revitalizing mornings begin with a therapeutic Sound Bath Session, using Himalayan singing bowls to realign and soothe the body’s energies. This is further complemented by the Estuary Walk & Yoga, a reflective journey along the water’s edge, blending the natural tranquility of the surroundings with the physical and mental discipline of yoga. Following the initial consultation upon arrival, The St. Regis Spa offers on a series of bespoke Ayurvedic treatments designed to address guests’ specific health concerns and promote a profound sense of peace and well-being.

About Marriott International

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 530 landmark hotels and resorts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

