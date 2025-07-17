Manulife Survey Reveals Hongkongers’ New Perspective on Longevity–Prioritizing Living Well on Their Own Terms Over Simply Living Longer

77% [1] of respondents define health as “living independently and doing what’s important” , prioritizing a meaningful life over simply living longer. Many would prefer a fulfilling life to age 75 over living to 80 in an ordinary manner—reflecting a shift in how longevity is traditionally perceived.

prioritizing a meaningful life over simply living longer. Many would prefer a fulfilling life to age 75 over living to 80 in an ordinary manner—reflecting a shift in how longevity is traditionally perceived. Resilience across physical, financial, and mental well-being—alongside strong family support—is key to aging well. With health issues to emerge as early as age 39 on average among respondents, the three most anticipated areas of increased spending are medication (43%), major illnesses and surgeries (37%), and mobility support (35%). To sustain themselves in later years, 91% are open to lifestyle changes such as cutting utility bills, choosing more affordable meals, or seeking cross-border healthcare. Mental health and family relationships are also seen as vital, with 83% valuing family support for mental well-being and 77% linking mental health to longevity .

With health issues to emerge as early as age 39 on average among respondents, the three most anticipated areas of increased spending are medication (43%), major illnesses and surgeries (37%), and mobility support (35%). To sustain themselves in later years, 91% are open to lifestyle changes such as cutting utility bills, choosing more affordable meals, or seeking cross-border healthcare. Mental health and family relationships are also seen as vital, with and . Building steady income streams and seeking financial professional advice are seen as key to sustainingone’s desired lifestyle in retirement. 43% of respondents expect their pension providers to help ensure stable income in retirement, while many don’t recognize the importance of diversifying their investments.

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The latest findings from the Manulife Asia Care Survey 2025 offer new insights into how Hongkongers perceive longevity. Rather than simply aspiring to live longer or avoid illness, the majority of the respondents now prioritize leading a fulfilling life on their own terms—valuing independence, purpose, and meaningful experiences.

As this broader understanding of longevity takes hold, there is an urgent need for proactive planning and professional support. These measures can empower individuals to make informed decisions and adopt behaviours that foster holistic health and financial security, ultimately helping them achieve their life goals.

New Perspective on Longevity: Balancing Life Quality and Lifespan

According to the Hong Kong version of this survey, conducted between January and February 2025 with 1,000 adults aged 25 or above in Hong Kong, 77% of respondents define health as “living independently and doing what’s important“, rather than merely avoiding illness. Many indicated they would prefer a more fulfilling life—even if it meant living to age 75 instead of the average 80—highlighting a growing appreciation for life satisfaction alongside longevity.

When asked about their top aspirations:

47% prioritize maintaining their physical and mental well-being to age gracefully.

prioritize maintaining their physical and mental well-being to age gracefully. 41% aim for total financial independence and freedom.

aim for total financial independence and freedom. 33% focus on achieving or maintaining their most desired lifestyle or quality of life.

“It’s encouraging to see more people in Hong Kong redefining what it means to live well—not just living longer, but living with purpose, independence, and peace of mind,” said Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. “At Manulife, we recognize that quality and quantity of life don’t have to be a trade-off. As people navigate their lifestyles and financial choices, the demand for flexibility and support continues to grow. Through our holistic suite of insurance products and services—designed to provide protection during illness and help financial planning for the future—we empower our customers to embrace aging with greater resilience and treat it as an evolving journey.”

The Three Pillars of Resilience: Physical, Financial, and Mental Well-being —Strengthened by Family Ties

As individuals increasingly prioritize a fulfilling life over simply living longer, the survey reveals that achieving this vision requires resilience across three key pillars: physical, financial, and mental well-being—supported by the vital role of family relationships.

Respondents report experiencing signs of health issues as early as age 39 on average, despite expecting them to begin around 67. Among them:

43% expect higher spending on medication.

expect higher spending on medication. 37% foresee increased costs for major illnesses or surgeries.

foresee increased costs for major illnesses or surgeries. 35% anticipate greater expenses due to declining mobility or disability.

In response, 91% are willing to make lifestyle adjustments to manage financial pressures during extended retirement, including reducing utility expenses (40%), choosing more affordable meals (30%), or seeking medical treatment across the border (20%).

Beyond physical and financial health, mental well-being and family support also play a critical role. 83% believe family relationships are as important as financial well-being in supporting mental health, while 77% believe mental well-being significantly affects longevity.

These findings underscore the importance of building all-rounded resilience early on—by maintaining a balanced focus on physical health, financial security, and mental well-being, while also nurturing strong family ties. They further highlight the value of adequate protection, with 61% of respondents agreeing that having insurance can influence their ability to sustain physical health.

Seek ing Steady Income in Retirement while Overlooking Diversification

With growing awareness of the link between financial health and longevity, the survey shows that building long-term income streams is essential for achieving a desired lifestyle in retirement. 43% of respondents look to pension providers for services that ensure steady income, while 36% prioritize long-term investment growth and 32% seek protection against inflation.

While the majority (70%) view financial health as a key enabler of longevity, 52% of respondents feel they may not have sufficient funds for retirement. The mindset that “cash is king” is prevalent among most people. Cash makes up 45% of liquid assets (property excluded) across total savings and investments, with younger individuals aged 25-34 holding an even larger share at 53%. When it comes to retirement preparation, 55% still consider cash their most important asset, followed by pension schemes (31%).

Jeanie Ho, Head of Hong Kong and Macau Retirement, Manulife, commented: “While cash offers a sense of security, it alone is oftentimes insufficient in maintaining a high quality of life in retirement. Our survey shows that as the MPF system continues to mature, MPF schemes are playing an increasingly important role in retirement financial planning. At Manulife, we are committed to driving product innovation in the MPF space. In addition to offering the widest range of fund choices in the market, we are also strengthening investor education through artificial intelligence (AI) in creating educational videos and an MPF simulation game platform. These efforts aim to foster awareness and habits around continued investing after retirement, helping Hongkongers achieve their desired lifestyle throughout longer lives.”

The Role of Professional Guidance in Achieving Longevity Goals

With longer life expectancy adding complexity to retirement planning, the survey emphasizes the critical role of professional guidance. Among respondents, 62% of those who have a professional financial planner are confident in having sufficient funds for retirement, compared to just 29% of those without one. However, the necessity for diversification is not top of mind, with only 30% actively prioritizing it. This may hinder their ability to build sustainable wealth for retirement and effectively mitigate inflationary risks.

By aligning professional advice with the evolving goals of today’s retirees—who seek not just longer lives, but better ones—financial planners can play a transformative role in helping Hongkongers age with confidence, resilience, and purpose.

For further details on the Hong Kong-specific findings of the Manulife Asia Care Survey 2025, please visit: manulife.com.hk/en/individual/promotions/asia-care-survey-2025.html



Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (left), and Jeanie Ho, Head of Hong Kong and Macau Retirement, Manulife (right), present key findings from the Manulife Asia Care Survey 2025, highlighting the importance of a holistic approach to health and wealth in achieving life goals.

About the Manulife Asia Care Survey

The Asia Care Survey 2025 was conducted across January and February 2025 and captured insights from over 9,000 individuals aged 25 or above (including 60+) across nine Asian markets: Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .