Mouser Brings Innovation and Insights to EMAX Asia 2025

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce its participation at the Electronics Manufacturing Expo Asia (EMAX) 2025, to be held from July 23 to 25, 2025, at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Penang, Malaysia. Visitors can find Mouser at Booth A110–A111 and A115–A116, where we will showcase a broad array of products and resources alongside our valued partners Bel Group and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI).

“Malaysia plays a pivotal role in both the semiconductor industry and the global electronics and electrical (E&E) supply chain,” said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. “Hosting operations of several leading global chipmakers, Penang is at the heart of this ecosystem and EMAX Asia 2025 is the ideal platform for us to showcase the latest semiconductor technologies and electronic components, engage with key industry professionals, and deepen Mouser’s presence across the dynamic East Asia market.”

The spotlight at EMAX Asia 2025 will be on cutting-edge developments and future-facing trends shaping the electronics sector. Leading the innovative frontier, Mouser will provide attendees with the scope to explore the newest electronic components, advanced design tools, and engineering resources from over 1,200 top-tier manufacturers at its booths. Attendees will also have the chance to win exclusive giveaways in collaboration with Mouser’s manufacturer partners.

