OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s First China Market Partnership Conference Successfully Held: Pioneering the Future of Automotive + Humanoid Robots

BEIJING, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 9, 2025, OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s first China Investment Promotion Conference was successfully held in Beijing Capital International Exhibition Center of China. As the first national recruitment event focused on sales partnerships for humanoid robots, the conference attracted over 3,000 automotive dealers from across China, marking a major step forward for the commercial expansion of OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s innovative business model.

Automotive + Humanoid Robots: Defining a New Industry Trend

Nowadays, leading global automakers, including Tesla, are actively developing humanoid robot programs or searching partnerships. OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s parent company began its technology and scenario R&D for humanoid robots as early as 2022, positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation.

On April 26, OMODA&JAECOO, as a mainstream Chinese automaker that took the lead in commercial deployment, completed the first global delivery of 220 AiMOGA humanoid robots — a landmark moment that broke the industry bottleneck of limited pilot testing and demonstration models, setting a new commercial standard for the global humanoid robot industry.

Empowering 4S Dealerships: “Mornine,” OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s First Production Robot, Enhances Customer Experience and Sales Efficiency

OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s first production robot, “Mornine,” is now deployed in 4S dealerships, injecting intelligent momentum into traditional store sales and customer reception. With its perception and interaction capabilities, OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Robot can support customer reception, product explanation, and guided showroom tours. Its fluid motions, conversational language, and product knowledge offer customers a fresh and efficient experience while reducing the workload on frontline sales teams.

In real-world deployment, the participation of OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Robot has significantly improved the conversion rate of store customer leads and the store footfall, and has achieved a two-way improvement in sales efficiency and customer satisfaction. Following OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s successful launch of “Mornine” as a sales advisor in a Malaysian 4S dealership in February and in Hong Kong’s OMODA&JAECOO Experience Center in June, the robot’s performance marks that the new model of innovative marketing in the automotive sales industry has taken an important step forward.

Over 3,000 Dealers in Attendance: Business Model Gains Widespread Attention

More than 3,000 dealers from across China gathered for this event, underscoring the automotive industry’s strong interest in the “Robot + Sales” model. OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Team showcased the application results of humanoid robots in the field of automotive retail, including how humanoid robots can elevate customer engagement, track and analyze sales leads, and integrate seamlessly with OMODA&JAECOO’s sales ecosystem. Many attendees, after gaining an in-depth understanding of the functions and value of OMODA& JAECOO AiMOGA Robot at the conference, expressed recognition of its demonstrated commercial potential.

Core Technology Reuse + Algorithm Iteration: Enabling Multi-Scenario Expansion

In terms of technical strategy, OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA follows a development strategy rooted in “core technology reuse + scene-specific algorithm iteration,” laying a a foundation for future cross-domain applications. This means that OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Team leverages the existing technology stack in motion control, perception, and AI modeling while quickly optimizes algorithms and functional modules for different application scenarios, and in the way of scenario-defined technology, ensures that products have high practical value in commercial implementation. Relying on the Group’s strong accumulation of automotive engineering technology, OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Robot has achieved a leap from conceptual R&D to practical application in 4S stores in a short period of time.

From Vision to Deployment: Transforming the Automotive Retail Landscape

What once seemed like science fiction has now become a reality. With OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA’s humanoid robots deployed in retail environments, the value goes far beyond the eye-catching sense of technology in the exhibition hall, but also a brand-new upgrade of sales processes and user experience. From greeting customers to introducing vehicle features and capturing buyer insights, the robot is now embedded in the sales process, reshaping user experience and enabling a more intelligent retail workflow.

As OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Robot expands into more markets and sectors, its commercial value will be further verified and unleashed. The successful hosting of this conference signals a major step of OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Robot in building a robust partner ecosystem. Furthermore, the journey of OMODA&JAECOO AiMOGA Robot from vision to implementation also demonstrates its technical strength and commercial practice capabilities in the field of the integration of AI and robotics — establishing a model for the future of “Automotive + Humanoid Robots.”