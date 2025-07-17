Pantalones Drops in New Zealand

Matthew & Camila McConaughey’s Award-Winning Pantalones Organic Tequila Now Available in Aotearoa New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, continues its global expansion with an exciting launch in New Zealand. The award-winning tequila will be distributed nationally by the team at Blanc Beverages, beginning with its launch at leading retailer Moore Wilson’s.



Pantalones Organic Tequila has firmly established itself within the spirits industry, securing multiple prestigious awards—including two consecutive Double Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Organic Añejo, and a Double Gold for its Organic Reposado at the SIP Awards. The Organic Blanco also claimed a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Made from organic blue Weber agave and produced in a family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, Pantalones Organic Tequila is for those who appreciate the finer things in life—but don’t take themselves too seriously. The Blanco boasts notes of honey and citrus, the Reposado (aged 9 months) features a harmonious balance of sweet fruit and oak, and the Añejo (aged 15 months) is rich with butterscotch and maple flavors.

“We launched Pantalones to remind everyone that tequila should be high‑quality juice and fun,” say Matthew and Camila McConaughey. “The only thing we take seriously is the juice in the bottle—it’s organic, award-winning, and delicious. Whether it’s enjoyed in cocktails, shooters, or sipped neat, Pantalones performs, and now, we’re raising a glass to New Zealand.”

“We’re incredibly excited to launch Pantalones in New Zealand,” says Andrew T. Chrisomalis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Pantalones Organic Tequila. “The country’s vibrant hospitality scene, from Wellington’s creative cocktail culture to Auckland’s world-class bars, makes it a natural home for Pantalones. With Blanc Beverages leading distribution and Moore Wilson on board, we’re entering the market with real momentum.”

The New Zealand launch continues Pantalones Organic Tequila’s expansion as the brand shares great tequila—and a good time—with drinkers around the world.

ABOUT PANTALONES TEQUILA

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is a premium USDA-certified organic spirit that celebrates quality, fun, and authenticity. Since launching in the U.S., the brand has earned critical acclaim and multiple awards—including back-to-back Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Best Añejo at the Miami Spirit Awards

Made from 100% organic blue Weber agave, the Pantalones portfolio—Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo—showcases exceptional flavor and organic integrity. With a commitment to both environmental responsibility and vibrant, celebratory living, Pantalones Organic Tequila is now launching in New Zealand, bringing a spirit that combines premium quality with the ethos of fun, good vibes, and great taste.

For more information, please visit PantalonesTequila.com or @pantalonestequila on Instagram.

For sales enquiries in New Zealand, please contact Blanc Beverages. Angie@blancnz.co.nz



Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/pantalonesbts_115_rn2_cropped_min.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/045_ap_230919_084.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/pantalones_logo.jpg