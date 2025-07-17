PolyU launches advanced education programme, offering short courses to keep learners abreast of sci-tech developments

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is committed to promoting interdisciplinary research to provide solutions to pressing societal problems. In 2022, the University established the PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR) with an aim to facilitate interdisciplinary research, transfer technologies to stakeholders, inspire innovation across disciplines, and collaborate with top institutions in the world.

To raise the community’s understanding of interdisciplinary collaboration and its importance in driving positive transformations within societies, the Academy launches the PAIR Advanced Education Programme, to disseminate foundational and advanced knowledge in science and technology on topics that are closely related to daily living.

The first course, focusing on “Healthy Life and Smart Living”, will start this fall. This thirteen-week course, designed by PolyU experts in related disciplines, covers six applied science disciplines including: food and nutrition, sports, smart ageing, mental health, sharp vision, and Chinese medicine. Through the course, learners will understand the overall landscape of some of the pressing problems currently facing the world, as well as PolyU-led innovations that aim to tackle these issues, and technology challenges in related fields.

The course does not require learners to have relevant knowledge background and is particularly suitable to individuals who wish to broaden their understanding of interdisciplinary science and know about recent developments in science and technology. The course is offered in dual mode, that is, students can choose to attend classes in-person or online, providing flexible learning options to interested learners coming from Hong Kong and abroad. Learners fulfilling attendance requirement are eligible to apply for a certificate of completion.

To encourage the community’s active participation in sci-tech learning, the first course is offered free of charge to eligible members of the public. The course has received enthusiastic response since its launch. Quota for physical class attendance is now full, while quota for online attendance is available on a first come, first served basis. Course enrolment will close on 31 July. For enrolment or details, please visit the programme website: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/pair/education/.